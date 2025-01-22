Swan Analytical appoints new pharmaceutical business development manager

Swan Analytical has appointed Russell Culver as its new Pharmaceutical Business Development Manager. The company completed the move after acknowledging the importance of the pharmaceutical sector to its UK business. Culver has years of experience in project management and process analytics with companies including Mettler Toledo and ABB.

“We are delighted to welcome Russell to the team,” said John Saxton at Swan Analytical. “The pharmaceutical sector has been a major growth area for us in recent years, and with the launch of our next-generation online TOC monitors, we are looking to grow and develop this market further, so Russell’s expertise will be crucial in supporting pharmaceutical companies and system providers with compliant monitoring of Pharma waters.”

Discussing his new role, Culver commented, “This is an exciting time to be joining Swan, not just because of the advanced technologies that we are bringing to market, but also because of the value that I can add for customers. For example, with my early experience as a service engineer, and later as a proposals and sales specialist, I will be in an ideal position to help customers specify installation requirements, to ensure the optimal performance of their equipment.”

Based in Switzerland, Swan Analytical is an established online monitoring instrumentation solutions provider. Even though the business has continued to grow, it has remained privately-owned and independent.

“We are large enough to be able to invest in leading-edge R&D, but not so large as to be only interested in the repeated selling of identical boxes. In other words, our focus is on the delivery of working, compliant solutions,” continues Culver. “Swan’s analysers are therefore built to order and tested on a wet-bench before dispatch, but importantly the company also invests heavily in training and resources to ensure that Swan’s after-sales support is second to none.”

Russell concludes, “Swan Analytical has built an enviable reputation for rugged, reliable, accurate monitors in the power and utilities sectors, so I am keen to replicate this success in the pharmaceutical market, and the new AMI-II LineTOC will be the perfect way to start. With IQ/OQ/PQ validation and full compliance to global pharmacopoeia and FDA 21 CFR Part 11, this new instrument represents an exciting opportunity for pharmaceutical manufacturers and system providers.”