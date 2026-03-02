Symbiosis appoints CEO

Symbiosis Pharmaceutical Services (Symbiosis), a global contract development and manufacturing organisation (CDMO) specialising in the GMP sterile fill-finish manufacturing of injectable drug products, has announced the appointment of Joanne Anderson as its chief commercial officer (CCO).

With over 25 years in the pharmaceutical industry, Joanne brings a wealth of international pharmaceutical experience to the role, having most recently served as global key account director at Recipharm and previously with other global CDMOs.

The strategic appointment is also significant for Anderson, who returns to Symbiosis after six years away, to lead their global commercial team.

"Returning to Symbiosis feels very much like coming home," said Joanne. "Having previously been part of the Symbiosis team, it is incredibly rewarding to see the journey the company has been on. I am rejoining at an exciting time for Symbiosis and I am keen to lead the commercial team into new markets and explore new opportunities.”

The appointment comes at a time of sustained momentum for the Stirling-based CDMO. Following a period of significant investment in its manufacturing capacity and the recent successful qualification of its new commercial production facility, Symbiosis is primed to meet the rising global demand for specialised GMP sterile fill-finish manufacturing.

Colin MacKay, CEO of Symbiosis, said: "We are delighted to welcome Joanne back to the leadership team at such an exciting time for the business. Her intrinsic understanding of our clients needs, Symbiosis technical capabilities and our commitment to quality, coupled with her extensive global industry network, makes her the ideal leader to spearhead our commercial growth.”

“As we look to expand our footprint in North America, Europe and beyond, Joanne’s vision will be instrumental in ensuring Symbiosis remains the partner of choice for innovative drug developers worldwide."