Symbiosis begins commercial manufacturing at new FDA-inspected facility

Symbiosis Pharmaceutical Services (Symbiosis), a sterile fill finish contract manufacturing organisation (CMO), has manufactured their first 10,000 vial batch at the company’s new facility in Stirling, UK.

The project, delivered for one of Symbiosis’ long-standing clients, supports the development of a cancer immunotherapy currently in Phase III trials This production batch of 10,000 vials marks a significant milestone in the company’s planned expansion of its sterile manufacturing capacity to meet rising global demand for life-saving medicines.

The FDA-inspected and MHRA-licensed facility reinforces Symbiosis’ ability to support clients from clinical trials through to commercial supply. By increasing capacity and enhancing operational flexibility, the expansion enables the company to deliver larger batch sizes, accommodate additional programmes, and provide seamless support for clients preparing for late-stage and commercial launch.

This achievement follows a sustained period of growth for Symbiosis. Founded in 2011 with just a small team, the company now has a global client base and employs more than 150 specialists across four buildings in Stirling. The facility was officially opened last year by Scotland’s Deputy First Minister, Kate Forbes, and represents the latest phase of ongoing investment in people, quality systems and advanced manufacturing capabilities.

“Manufacturing this first batch of 10,000 vials in our state-of-the-art facility is a pivotal moment for Symbiosis,” said Colin MacKay, CEO of Symbiosis. “It demonstrates the continued evolution of our business, from a start-up to a trusted global partner, and reflects our unwavering commitment to ensuring patients receive the life-changing treatments they depend on.

“With our expanded capabilities, we are better equipped than ever to support our clients as they advance critical therapies. We are proud to play an integral part in helping innovative treatments move from development to commercial reality.”