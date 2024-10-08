Synexa expands bioanalysis capabilities with Alderley acquisition

Key Highlights:

Synexa Life Sciences announced the acquisition of Alderley Analytical Ltd, reflecting an important milestone in Synexa’s ‘buy and build’ growth strategy.

Alderley Analytical’s services complement Synexa Life Sciences’ established capabilities in biomarker and bioanalytical assays—covering DNA, RNA, protein, cell, and tissue analysis.

Alderley Analytical recently moved to a GLP/GCP-accredited laboratory near Manchester, UK.

Synexa Life Sciences, a specialist biomarker and bioanalysis service provider, announced the acquisition of Alderley Analytical Ltd, based near Manchester, UK.

This transaction reflects an important milestone in Synexa’s ‘buy and build’ growth strategy, underpinning the company’s vision to become ‘the scientific partner of choice for biomarker and bioanalytical solutions’.

Alderley Analytical’s services complement Synexa Life Sciences’ established capabilities in biomarker and bioanalytical assays—covering DNA, RNA, protein, cell, and tissue analysis.

Specialising in mass spectrometry and ligand binding assays, Alderley Analytical offers a full range of bioanalytical services to support discovery, preclinical, and clinical drug development projects in small molecules, large molecules, peptides, oligonucleotides, and biomarkers. The company recently moved to a GLP/GCP-accredited laboratory near Manchester, UK.

"Welcoming Alderley Analytical to our group is a pivotal step in Synexa’s growth strategy, enhancing our capabilities in bioanalytical services and broadening our geographic reach as a leading European specialist biomarker and bioanalysis services company," commented the CEO of Synexa Life Sciences, Emile Lens.

"By combining two very complementary companies, the group can now offer an even more comprehensive range of services to an enlarged customer base, both in large and small molecule drug development and ranging from pre-clinical work to phase III clinical studies. We are delighted to welcome the Alderley team to Synexa and look forward to combining our strengths."

Paul Holme, CEO and co-founder of Alderley Analytical, added: "We are thrilled to join forces with Synexa Life Sciences. This step represents a significant opportunity to enhance our teams’ bioanalytical services and broaden our impact on drug development. We are excited by the new possibilities of providing greater value to our customers and supporting the further advancement of innovative therapies."