Syngene International invests in dedicated peptide laboratory

Syngene International, a global contract research, development, and manufacturing organisation (CRDMO), announced site upgrades to accelerate drug discovery and development, helping clients bring novel therapies to market faster.

The investments included a dedicated, peptide laboratory in Bengaluru and the integration of advanced automation across DMPK (Drug Metabolism and Pharmacokinetics) and Direct-to-Biology (D2B) workflows in Hyderabad— boosting scalability, cost-efficiency, and data quality to accelerate therapeutic innovation.

The dedicated peptide laboratory is designed to produce a wide range of molecules, including linear peptides, cyclic peptides, and peptide-drug conjugates, and supports synthesis scale-up to 800 mmol (millimole). With six automated peptide synthesisers operating in parallel and equipped with robotic arms, the lab reduces project timelines by weeks or even months while ensuring consistent results. It also features integrated Solid-Phase Peptide Synthesis (SPPS), High-Performance Liquid Chromatography (HPLC), and Liquid-Phase purification, and coupled with Quality Control (QC) laboratories provide innovators with a seamless transition from discovery to development.

In parallel, Syngene has made an automation-driven transformation in the DMPK operations. The automation includes Robotic systems for high-throughput sample preparation that reduces turnaround times from five days to three and improves cost efficiency by 30%, and triples sample capacities, providing clients access to critical data much faster. The D2B platform further accelerates hit-to-lead and lead optimisation by combining rapid compound design, miniaturised synthesis, and high-throughput screening — saving at least a week for 24-compound sets and several weeks for larger sets.

Peter Bains, managing director and CEO, Syngene International Limited, said “At Syngene, we are committed to integrating advanced automation technologies into our research and development workflows to accelerate scientific discovery and improve operational efficiency. These capabilities not only enhance throughput and reproducibility but also allow our teams to focus on high-value scientific problem-solving to support our customers.

The establishment of our dedicated peptide laboratory is another strategic step forward. Peptides are increasingly vital in therapeutic development and this specialised facility enables us to support our partners with end-to-end capabilities—from synthesis and purification to characterisation and early-stage development. By combining automation with scientific expertise, we are creating a robust platform to accelerate therapeutic innovation and deliver greater value to our clients with end-to-end capabilities, all under one roof.”

By combining advanced automation with deep scientific expertise, Syngene has built a robust, end-to-end platform that connects discovery to downstream development and manufacturing, strengthening its collaborative model and delivering greater value to clients across the globe.

