Syntegon expands Sepion series with new pilot-scale tablet coater

Syntegon has expanded its Oral Solid Dosage (OSD) processing portfolio with the Sepion 75.

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The new pilot-scale tablet coater is designed to support manufacturers and CDMOs in handling growing product diversity, smaller and more variable batch sizes, and stricter containment requirements for highly potent active ingredients. The new coater completes the established Sepion series and supports consistent scale-up, faster flexible batch processing, and containment-oriented manufacturing.

Building on decades of coating expertise, the Sepion series combines established process knowledge with a machine concept tailored to modern pharmaceutical manufacturing requirements.

“By extending the Sepion series to the pilot scale, we support pharmaceutical manufacturers in simplifying development and scale-up while maintaining consistent process principles across production stages,” says Fritz-Martin Scholz, global product manager at Syntegon.

To support evolving production requirements, the new tablet coater enables flexible batch processing across a wide operating range, covering batch sizes from 10 to 100 percent of the maximum working volume. Two interchangeable drum sizes within a single machine cover batch volumes from 8 to 75 litres, supporting both early development batches and advanced pilot runs without requiring process parameters to be redefined. This enables flexible production planning and reduces downtime during product changeovers.

The whole Sepion series features closed material handling during filling, sampling, and discharge. By minimising manual intervention, the machine concept supports containment-oriented production for highly potent active ingredients. Containment up to OEB5 is an option for all Sepion coaters through split valves, safe-change filters, and extended cleaning configurations. This improves operator safety and reduces contamination risks while supporting compliance with current pharmaceutical manufacturing requirements.