Syntegon opens new OSD Customer Center in Fellbach

Syntegon, a strategic lifecycle partner to the pharmaceutical, biotech, and food industries, has opened its new OSD Customer Center in Fellbach following the move from Waiblingen.

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Cleanrooms, a powder laboratory, and "state-of-the-art" equipment create ideal conditions for pharmaceutical and nutraceutical trials involving solid oral dosage forms (OSD) such as capsules and tablets. From lab to production, customers benefit from extensive knowledge transfer, helping accelerate the time-to-market of new pharmaceuticals and dietary supplements.

“With a double-digit million investment in Fellbach, we are sending a strong signal in support of our growth strategy and creating an environment that aims to always be one step ahead,” says Thomas Hartkämper, executive vice president Pharma Solid at Syntegon. “The OSD Customer Center supports our customers and employees in taking formulation and manufacturing processes to a new level.”

Spanning 7,900 square meters, the customer centre and production facilities have moved even closer together. “Short distances, digital processes, and a future-proof infrastructure create the framework for genuine collaboration on an equal footing,” says site manager Markus Reitz. Within the first few months after the move from Waiblingen, delivery reliability has already increased by 10 percent thanks to improved cross-departmental collaboration, agile work methods, and greater efficiency.

The OSD Customer Center offers pharmaceutical and nutraceutical developers and manufacturers an ideal location to test future formulations or existing products on production equipment. Capsule fillers and sealers as well as tablet presses are available for this purpose in Fellbach. “As a true lifecycle partner, we support our customers from the initial idea through to series production,” says Reitz.

The successful OSD Academy will also be held in Fellbach, in addition to Schopfheim. While the event in Schopfheim on 20-22 October will focus on coating, the first session in Fellbach is scheduled for next year.