Syntegon showcases new line concept for liquid pharmaceuticals

At Pharmatag 2025 in Crailsheim, Syntegon presented a new line concept for liquid pharmaceuticals.

SynTiso was developed in collaboration with two partners from the pharmaceutical industry and addresses the current challenges of pharmaceutical manufacturers regarding high performance and availability as well as maximum product yield and minimal operator intervention.

“As a strategic partner to the pharmaceutical industry, we will revolutionise filling operations together with our customers,” says Stephan März, executive VP pharma liquid at Syntegon.

Fully automated and Annex 1-compliant

Thanks to the gloveless isolator, pharmaceutical manufacturers can automate their processes and minimise human intervention. “But we go one step further with SynTiso: the robots are generally located as far away from the process as possible and are only used for aseptic setup and as needed,” explains product manager Markus Heinz. This provides customers with an Annex 1-compliant solution including the First Air principle, which allows air to circulate freely.

“The position of the robots also minimises particles in the aseptic area, which in turn significantly reduces the risk of contamination,” says Heinz. Real-time monitoring of germs and particles also eliminates the need to exchange settle plates.

Innovative, contactless transport

The new contactless, suspended transport generates no particles and facilitates cleaning and maintenance, even with highly potent pharmaceuticals such as oncological drugs, among other things thanks to a smaller number of components within the isolator. The system ensures faster aseptic transport and up to 50% shorter batch changeovers in a smaller space. With 100% in-process control (IPC), SynTiso can process up to 600 syringes, vials, or cartridges per minute — a speed never before seen on the market.

“This is an important factor, for example in vaccine production,” Heinz explains. “Of course, SynTiso is also suitable for filling the increasingly popular ready-to-use (RTU) containers.”

Working together to advance the vision

“As a strategic partner to our customers, we once again focused on joint development — and have integrated pharmaceutical processes into the system design of SynTiso right from the start,” Stephan März said. “The result is impressive: this line concept brings us a big step forward toward our vision of a virtually empty isolator, which will deliver significantly greater flexibility and faster availability.”