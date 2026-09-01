Systech launches TraceIQ

Systech has announced the launch of Systech TraceIQ, an intelligent, easy-to-use enterprise traceability platform created for a new operational reality in pharmaceutical supply chains.

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The first generation of enterprise traceability platforms were developed primarily to meet serialisation mandates, exchange data with trading partners and report to regulators. Those systems established the compliance foundation the industry depends on today. But while compliance remains essential, it is no longer sufficient.

As regulations evolve and supply chains grow more complex—across sites, CMOs, logistics providers and regulators—teams are expected to resolve issues faster and keep product moving with limited resources. Traditional traceability solutions serve as systems of record, capturing events and maintaining compliance. However, when operational issues occur, teams often struggle to quickly determine root causes, coordinate across partners and take corrective action. The result can be investigation delays, shipment holds and avoidable operational inefficiencies.

Backed by Systech’s four decades of packaging execution and serialisation expertise, TraceIQ combines core compliance capabilities with an operational intelligence layer—enhanced by AI-assisted analytics and insights—designed for how pharmaceutical supply chains function today.

Fast to deploy and intuitive to use, TraceIQ transforms traceability data from a passive record of transactions into an active source of insight, enabling teams to identify patterns, investigate root causes and collaborate across partners.

"Serialisation created unprecedented visibility into pharmaceutical supply chains, but visibility alone does not solve operational issues," said Sreedhar Patnala, general manager, Systech. "Organisations need to quickly understand what happened, why it happened and what action to take next. TraceIQ helps teams move beyond compliance reporting toward proactive operational decision-making that keeps products moving throughout the supply chain safely and in a timely manner.”

Systech TraceIQ is built around three operational outcomes:

Prevent issues before they stop product: Built-in validation and guardrails help identify bad data and avoidable errors before they create downstream exceptions, rework or shipment delays.

Resolve exceptions before they become disruptions: Centralised traceability data and AI-assisted investigation help teams determine what happened, identify likely causes and take corrective action faster across internal operations and external partners.

Turn traceability data into operational decisions: Intuitive search, analytics and intelligent assistance provide supply chain, quality and compliance teams with the insights they need to make faster decisions, improve partner collaboration and optimise performance.

From emerging biopharmaceutical companies preparing for commercial launch to global manufacturers and contract organisations managing complex partner ecosystems, TraceIQ helps organisations unlock greater value from their serialisation and traceability investments. The result is improved operational visibility, increased productivity and more informed decision-making.