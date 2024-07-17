Systech Selects Praxis Packaging Solutions to Provide Track and Trace Platform

× Expand Systech UniTrace platform.

Systech has selected Praxis Packaging Solutions to provide a track-and-trace platform that aims to improve supply chain transparency. Through the collaboration, Praxis’ customers will have access to high-quality aggregation and enhanced product tracing. Additionally, these features should help companies meet global compliance requirements including the FDA-mandated Drug Supply Chain Security Act (DSCSA).

Both companies already have prior experience working together as Systech is Praxis’ serialisation partner, utilising its UniSeries suite for Levels 1-3. However, this will now expand to include all of Systech’s full-stack (L1-L5) portfolio.

Senior Director of Sales and Marketing at Praxis, Sarah Faison said, “We are excited to expand our partnership with Systech beyond serialisation. Given Systech’s rich history and expertise in packaging execution and traceability, we look forward to leveraging their out-of-the-box, proven systems to better serve our customers with cutting-edge compliance and supply chain solutions.”

Systech provides the pharmaceutical industry with solutions for its entire supply chain ecosystem. Said solutions focus on meeting both current and future integration and compliance requirements. The digital traceability, serialisation, and compliance solutions provider’s cloud-based Level 4 solution connects systems and provides supply chain transparency while also simplifying regulatory compliance and reducing costs.

General Manager of Systech, Sreedhar Patnala said, “This strategic partnership will provide superior end-to-end visibility and best-in-class track and trace for Praxis’s customer base. It is a testament to our commitment to providing comprehensive, future-proof solutions to the pharma industry.”