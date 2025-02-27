Systech launches UniSecure artAI ensuring packaging quality and patient protection

Systech, part of Markem-Imaje and Dover, has launched its new AI-powered authentication solution, UniSecure artAI. Designed to ensure packaging quality, safeguard brands, and protect patients, the new solution is fully cloud-based SaaS. Leveraging existing packaging artwork and AI applications (e.g., machine vision and learning) the solution provides real-time results and forensic analysis. As a result, artAI aims to help users combat challenges faced by companies within the life sciences and pharmaceutical industries.

× Expand Systech Systech launch its UniSecure artAI

“We are thrilled to introduce artAI, a ground-breaking offering that underscores our commitment to providing cutting-edge solutions to challenges ranging from counterfeiting and diversion to upholding the highest level of quality,” said Sreedhar Patnala, General Manager at Systech. “artAI enables brands to quickly identify and resolve issues and roll out packaging quality checks and counterfeit protection at scale. It is easy to use, does not require packaging changes, can be deployed rapidly, and provides immediate value.”

Companies within these industries currently face increasing challenges with counterfeit medicine trafficking as well as false counterfeits due to problems in packaging quality inspection. The new artAI solution, with its dual functionality, hopes to detect these issues before the products get shipped, providing enhanced quality control.

Key benefits of the UniSecure artAI solution:

Fast deployment and real-time detection enable immediate product inspection with no hardware integration needed.

enable immediate product inspection with no hardware integration needed. Enhanced forensic intelligence with the inclusion of AI-powered forensic tools and reporting that provides extensive data to aid with the investigation of packaging issues and supply chain threats.

with the inclusion of AI-powered forensic tools and reporting that provides extensive data to aid with the investigation of packaging issues and supply chain threats. Retroactive and proactive protection for products currently existing in the marketplace. This automatically protects said products under the brand protection programme.

for products currently existing in the marketplace. This automatically protects said products under the brand protection programme. Reduces users’ carbon footprint with a centralised platform removing the need to ship physical samples or the deployment of additional forensic resources.

Utilising advanced machine vision and machine learning, artAI creates digital blueprints of key packaging artwork features. This helps with verification and quality inspection processes, through pattern recognition. Additionally, the solution includes an easy-to-use mobile application, providing simple product scanning and a robust forensic platform aiding problem-solving.