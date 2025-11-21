Taking centre stage at the 93rd edition of API China

API China brought together more than 30,000 visitors and about 1,200 exhibitors from 12–14th November 2025 at the Chongqing International Expo Center, across 70,000 square meters of exhibition space.

Spanning more than four decades, the show remains the cornerstone of China’s pharmaceutical ecosystem, highlighting key industry themes including manufacturing efficiency, quality and regulatory excellence, therapeutic and formulation innovation, sustainable development, biopharma, and digitalisation across the pharmaceutical value chain.

Legacy of excellence and industry leadership

Strong participation underscored sustained confidence in China’s evolving pharmaceutical landscape. Exhibitors and buyers connected across the supply chain to identify solutions, strengthen networks, and explore new opportunities — reinforcing API China’s role as a trusted marketplace where business relationships take shape.

A spokesperson for Reed Sinopharm Exhibitions, said: “API China has long been the cornerstone of China’s pharmaceutical ecosystem. At the 93rd edition, we saw vibrant exchanges, collaborations, and innovations across APIs, excipients, packaging, biopharma, and manufacturing technologies — underscoring the show’s role as a catalyst for industry progress.”

A comprehensive industry ecosystem

This edition of API China went beyond product showcases to spotlight active engagement across the entire pharmaceutical value chain. The four co-located segments served as dynamic hubs for discovery, networking, and collaboration, creating an integrated environment where suppliers and buyers could explore the full journey from molecule to medicine. Together, they reinforced API China’s reputation as the industry’s most comprehensive platform for connection and growth.

Yuan Xiaolei, president of Hualian Pharmaceutical Machinery, shared that API China remains an important platform for long-standing exhibitors like his company. “We’ve been participating since 2007, and each edition provides an invaluable opportunity to reconnect with long-time partners and meet new contacts,” Xiaolei said. “With its broad showcase of APIs and packaging solutions, the event continues to be an excellent venue for sourcing and building meaningful business relationships.”

Dialogue driving the future of pharma

Beyond the exhibition floor, the 93rd edition of API China featured a robust line-up of concurrent forums and technical conferences addressing key priorities across China’s pharmaceutical value chain. Topics spanned regulatory updates, manufacturing excellence, green development, and emerging therapeutic frontiers — reflecting the industry’s focus on quality, innovation, and sustainable growth.

Highlights included in-depth discussions on generic drug manufacturing efficiency, pharmaceutical excipient GMP compliance, and lipid-based drug delivery, as well as traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) quality advancement and green transformation in pharmaceutical engineering. The event also hosted the 40th China Pharmaceutical Industry Market Information Conference, which brought together policymakers and industry leaders to share data-driven insights on market trends and policy direction.

New thematic sessions explored nutritional health opportunities for pharma enterprises, innovation in the pet medicine supply chain, and technological progress in chemical and process safety, alongside forward-looking exchanges on pharma export strategies, eCTD implementation, and intelligent process design.

Collectively, these sessions reinforced API China’s role as a vital platform for knowledge sharing and cross-disciplinary collaboration — driving the continuous advancement of China’s pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical sectors.

“Partnering with API China allows us to engage the broader pharmaceutical ecosystem in meaningful dialogue.” said Ms. Cloris Tian, chairperson of IPEC China. “It creates a valuable opportunity for local and global excipient experts, users, manufacturers, and other stakeholders to exchange insights on the latest regulatory developments in China and worldwide, align on quality expectations and best practices, and strengthen collaboration across markets. By curating content around the industry’s most pressing needs, we aim to advance our shared goal of ensuring the quality and safety of pharmaceutical excipients globally.”

Strengthening international collaboration

Reflecting the exhibition’s growing international relevance, delegations and visitors from more than 20 countries and regions joined the event to explore collaboration opportunities. Discussions around cross-border cooperation, quality management, and technology transfer highlighted API China’s continued importance as a bridge between China’s domestic industry and the global pharmaceutical community.

Next on the horizon

The 94ᵗʰ instalment of API China will return to Shanghai from 13-15th May 2026, continuing its mission to connect ideas, technologies, and partnerships that drive pharmaceutical progress. With more than 90 successful editions to date, API China remains the proven platform where business opportunities in China’s pharmaceutical industry take shape.

