Tapp wins LogiPharma Start Up Award 2026

Dutch start-up Tapp has won the LogiPharma Start Up Award 2026.

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During a conference for life sciences supply chain, held in Vienna, Tapp’s paper-based datalogger was recognised as a "promising solution" to the growing e-waste problem in the pharmaceutical sector.

For the first time in LogiPharma’s 26-year history, start-ups were given an official stage. Co-founder Niels Postma seized the opportunity with a five-minute pitch, after which the audience determined the winner.

The challenge: an industry drowning in plastic

“The pharmaceutical sector relies heavily on single-use plastic loggers to monitor temperature-sensitive medicines, vaccines and biologics during transport,” says Postma. “This results in a massive amount of e-waste: more than 80 million of these devices are discarded every year. That is no longer sustainable.”

The urgency of this issue strongly resonated with the audience. “Everyone in the room is dealing with this problem. Being called ‘the next big thing in pharma’ is incredible.”

Breaking into a closed market

The award marks an important milestone for the Leeuwarden-based company, which developed the world’s first paper-based datalogger.

“The barrier to entering this market is high,” Postma explains. “And rightly so, as we are dealing with critical processes. We have spent years working on certification and calibration. That makes this recognition especially valuable.” The datalogger is EN 12830 certified, meeting the strict requirements of the pharmaceutical industry.

According to Postma, the award is not only validation of the product, but also a sign that the industry is ready for change. “We’ve been recognised by the industry. This is just the beginning.”

The start of a broader movement

Tapp develops paper-based datalogger labels that allow temperature and humidity data to be accessed easily via a smartphone. This provides an alternative to traditional plastic loggers with lithium batteries. The solution enables instant access to transport data without the need for hardware, cables or software, while reducing electronic waste by up to 90%.

“It took us a long time to find the right approach, but with this paper-based logger, we’ve found the solution,” Postma concludes. The company sees this recognition as confirmation that the market is ready for a more sustainable alternative.

“We’re working hard and building step by step. This gives us confidence that we’re on the right track.”