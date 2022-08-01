Technobis to boost crystallisation studies with new modules

×

Crystallisation technology provider Technobis Crystallization Systems has launched two new modules for the CrystalBreeder, a multi-reactor crystallisation platform for medium throughput solid-state research.

Key highlights:

The more advanced processes involve carefully controlling vacuum pressures, temperatures and overhead stirring speeds to obtain X-ray quality single crystals for structural determination of the API.

As such, it is necessary to determine the physical, structural, and chemical characteristics of an API, which may affect drug product performance.

Upgrading crystallisation workflow can help scientists remove guesswork from early-stage solid state screening, allowing scientists to do more, with less material.

The new modules offer vapor diffusion and evaporation capabilities, increasing the instrument’s versatility, and facilitating the design space for more advanced experiments.

The two modules sit on top of the bench-top apparatus to keep the equipment compact. Scientists can control the temperature, sampling rates, and stir speeds for all eight disposable block reactors using the software and generate accurate temperature-dependent solubility curves in under four hours. Furthermore, the reactor vials’ shape mimics that of traditional NMR tubes, which are ideal vessels for growing crystals.

“The CrystalBreeder multi-reactor can perform 32 parallel temperature-controlled experiments at working volumes of 0.06 – 0.1 mL, allowing for more advanced experiments, like cooling crystallization, slurry, and thermocycling, with small amounts of material,” explained Dr. Carmen Guguta, global head of business development and marketing at Technobis Crystallization Systems.

“Because active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) are complex, multiple screening processes must take place to provide a better understanding of polymorphic landscapes. The problem is, with ongoing supply chain disruptions and increased pressure on drug developers to deliver innovative products, scientists may only have access to small amounts of compound, so every experiment must be handled with care,” continues Guguta.

“Our customers asked us to develop a versatile instrument to carry out rapid complete crystallisation, polymorph, and solubility screens with as little as 1 mg of compound. Ultimately, this is necessary to determine the physical, structural, and chemical characteristics of an API, which may affect drug product performance,” concluded Guguta.

The user-friendly software package available with the CrystalBreeder offers research and analysis capabilities without much training required. Scaling up from the CrystalBreeder to a milliliter scale for solubility studies or metastable zone width determination can be done, using Technobis' Crystal16 or Crystalline. The program is automated and predefined temperature profiles, vacuum pressures, and stirring speeds for certain compounds can be uploaded for ease, flexibility, and repeatability.

Upgrading crystallisation workflow to take advantage of versatile benchtop equipment helps scientists remove guesswork from early-stage solid state screening. With additional capabilities, the complete CrystalBreeder set-up allows scientists to do more, with less material.