Teknomek partners with Monmouth Scientific

Teknomek has agreed a partnership with Monmouth Scientific to offer customers a range of containment cabinets which are designed to ensure safe handling of hazardous chemicals.

This development of the Teknomek range means that customers working within life sciences, pharmaceuticals, aerospace, pathology, forensics, precision engineering, manufacturing, and academic research can access industry leading air containment products from the hygienic equipment brand they trust.

A member of the SDI Group, Monmouth Scientific was founded more than 20 years ago and is a leading name in clean air solutions, delivering advanced recirculating technologies that ensure the highest standards of containment and safety.

Teknomek is offering four core products from the Monmouth Scientific catalogue.

Recirculating filtration fume cupboards ensure safe handling of hazardous chemicals in laboratories and industrial environments. The Circulaire Fume Cupboard provides operator protection for workspaces where external venting is not feasible, offering a flexible, energy-efficient solution for safe fume and vapour containment without the need for ductwork or costly installation. Ideal for laboratory restricted spaces, they are available in four widths, with a choice of folding or sliding sash.

Laminar flow cabinets deliver ultra-clean, particle-free airflow to protect sensitive samples and processes in laboratory and industrial applications. The Circulaire Laminar Flow Cabinet provides ISO Class 4 clean-air product protection, with vertical or horizontal airflow options and integrated ULPA and EU4 filters. Available in four widths, it combines precision control, energy efficiency and hygienic design.

The Guardian Class II Biological Safety Cabinet has been developed for sterile material handling and sensitive processes where biological samples require a safe work zone. With HEPA filtration, inward airflow and intelligent safety systems, the cabinet provides a reliable, energy-efficient solution for handling hazardous materials in sterile, high-compliance laboratory environments.

The Circulaire Powder Containment Cupboard ensures precise containment and operator safety when handling, weighing, and processing hazardous powders and chemicals. With a ductless, energy-efficient design, featuring dual HEPA filtration, ergonomic access and low-vibration performance, it protects both the operator and environment.

All four cabinets include a Visionaire touchscreen which provides real-time airflow visibility, fan speed control and filter life alerts, and an eco mode reduces energy use when idle.

Michelle Locke is product and marketing manager at Teknomek. “Monmouth Scientific are well-respected specialists in clean air solutions, so we are privileged to be partnering with them to offer a capsule range of containment cabinets to our customers. Our mission is to supply a complete range of furniture and equipment for industries where excellence in hygiene is critical, and the Monmouth Scientific products fit perfectly with this.”