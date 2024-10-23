Ten businesses embark on Discovery Spark programme

Key Highlights:

Ten entrepreneurial life science and technology businesses have begun the immersive Discovery Spark programme, with a prize package worth over £50,000 up for grabs.

The Discovery Spark programme equips early stage life science and technology businesses with the skills and tools to lay healthy foundations in their business, refine their commercial strategy and achieve investor readiness.

We Are Eden, UltraBiOmics, RS & RS Scientific, AminoPlus, Bioflares, Gutsee are a few of the companies securing a coveted spot on this cohort and looking to advance their organisation.

Based in Sandwich, Kent, Discovery Park is a science and innovation campus offering a range of impressive facilities for dynamic start-ups through to global corporations. Now in its third iteration, the Discovery Spark programme equips early stage life science and technology businesses with the skills and tools to lay healthy foundations in their business, refine their commercial strategy and achieve investor readiness.

The ten entrepreneurial businesses securing a coveted spot on this cohort and looking to advance their organisation are:

AminoPlus

Bioflares

Gutsee

Peachy Healthcare

Phlow

RS & RS Scientific

Simplex Molecular

SmileScaff

UltraBiOmics

We Are Eden

This group of businesses spans biotechnology and healthcare, each focused on innovative solutions to advance healthcare and scientific research through novel technologies.

The free, six-week programme helps early-stage companies grow by leveraging Discovery Park’s top facilities, people and networks. Candidates gain valuable insights from industry experts and successful founder ambassadors, exchange experiences with fellow founders, and build meaningful connections.

The experience culminates in a competitive pitch day to showcase the skills gained to investors, and after being scored, the winning business will receive a prize package worth over £50,000. This package includes one year of free lab or office space at state-of-the-art Discovery Park, plus wrap-around business support and dedicated mentoring from a series of companies.

Discovery Park’s head of innovation, Renos Savva, who leads the Discovery Spark programme, said: “We are just at the start of this programme and already the energy and enthusiasm of this new cohort has been tremendous. Together with industry experts we’ll mentor the group and cover essential topics such as intellectual property, startup legalities, branding, financial planning, ESG, data security, and regulatory compliance.

“We’re equipping these businesses for future success and I look forward to working alongside them to help them harness their innovations and flourish in the market.”

Mayer Schreiber, CEO at Discovery Park, added: “Discovery Spark is building a legacy in our industry. Previous winners include BugBiome which harnesses the power of skin microbiome to create effective, long-lasting pest repellents, and Canterbury menopause care provider Minter Hormone Health who are both going from strength to strength. It’s exciting to see what will come next and we’re proud to play our part in supporting a thriving life sciences community.”