Terumo automates manufacturing to expand cell & gene therapies

Key Highlights:

Terumo advances adoption of automated manufacturing to bring novel cell and gene therapies to more Latin American patients.

The company is starting in Brazil, Colombia and Mexico, seeking to improve efficiency and cost-effectiveness in the manufacturing process for companies in the region.

Affordability and the ability to scale these treatments in the manufacturing process are key factors that make automated technologies promising in helping cell and gene therapies touch more patients' lives.

Terumo Blood and Cell Technologies (Terumo BCT), a medical technology company, is expanding its offerings in Latin America to help bring automated manufacturing to cell and gene therapy companies in Brazil, Colombia and Mexico.

Cell and gene therapies are a rapidly advancing field and hold the potential to treat diseases and transform lives. Affordability and the ability to scale these treatments in the manufacturing process are key factors that make automated technologies promising in helping cell and gene therapies touch more patients' lives. This is especially important in Latin America, where there is a heavy reliance on government healthcare systems.

Commercial chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR-T) therapies have delivered hope to thousands of patients diagnosed with late-stage blood cancers. However, too few patients have been able to access them partly due to laborious and slow manufacturing processes that have proven difficult to scale up. More peer-reviewed published research highlights the promise of these technologies, and cell and gene therapy companies worldwide are adopting automated technology. Now, Terumo BCT is expanding these offerings in Latin America.

Terumo BCT, with a focus on automation, makes products that collect, process and separate blood and cells, along with automated manufacturing platforms that support cell and gene therapy (CGT) developers. The company has seven offices across Latin America in Argentina, Uruguay, Brazil, Colombia, Mexico, Peru and Chile, plus a major manufacturing facility in Costa Rica.

“Across the cell and gene therapy sector, Terumo BCT is supporting the adoption of automation to help CGT companies scale their manufacturing,” said Eduardo Morato, country manager of Brazil, Terumo BCT. “Our ambition is that more patients will have access to these life-saving therapies because automated manufacturing helps streamline the process — leading to lower costs and the ability to manufacture more therapies.”

The cell and gene therapy market in Latin America is projected to reach revenue of $1.507 billion USD by 2030, according to Horizon Grand View Research, a market research firm. On the other side of that industry growth are patients with unmet needs who may be helped by cell and gene therapies.

Cost is a challenge worldwide for cell and gene therapy manufacturers. Affordability is especially important in Latin American countries with public health systems, such as Brazil, where at least 70% of the population rely on the Unified Health System (SUS) for healthcare.

Terumo BCT’s products support cell and gene therapy manufacturers throughout the development lifecycle and the technologies being introduced in Latin America are already used internationally. They include: