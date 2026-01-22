testo Saveris 1 update automates environmental monitoring workflows

Testo Saveris, has announced the latest software update for its testo Saveris 1 Environmental Monitoring System, designed to address the evolving needs of the pharmaceutical industry by delivering reliable and precise monitoring of key metrics, including temperature and humidity.

× Expand Testo Saveris

New features include automated workflows for efficient environmental monitoring, approvals for secure and compliant changes, and more flexible control of webhooks, as well as further improvements in performance, transparency and usability. As such, this update enhances compliance, data integrity and operational efficiency for companies operating under stringent regulatory frameworks such as GxP, FDA 21 CFR Part 11 and EU GMP Annex 11.

“Our software is always being developed to help our customers meet their 24/7 environmental monitoring and compliance challenges. With our latest update we offer new features that will save time and reduce manual effort such as single sign-on. This way our clients can easily and securely have access to the software across their organization,” said Dr Fabio Dos Santos Leite, subject matter expert, Pharma at Testo Saveris.

Users can create workflows with actions in sequence, such as activation and deactivation of alarms and trigger webhooks. This enables the creation of scheduled routines that match operating hours to support SOPs and ensures that users gain transparency and security through central configuration and gets informed about failed workflows.

With flexible control of webhooks, users can activate or deactivate webhooks without deleting configurations, which saves time when reactivating.

The software sits at the heart of testo Saveris 1, a modular system that uses digital and analogue probes to measure critical values, which are then stored on in-built data loggers and transmitted to the base for monitoring.

Modular functions such as site management, automated reports, flexible alerting and open interfaces allow the software to be customized precisely to individual requirements. This allows the organisation to maintain control at all times – from the dashboard to mobile device integration.

Highly versatile and sophisticated, testo Saveris 1 can easily be customised and configured to suit specific requirements across the pharmaceutical supply chain. The system is used globally in production and cleanroom facilities, logistics operations, and end-user environments such as pharmacies and hospitals.