Testo Saveris brings measurement system to CPHI 2025

Testo Saveris is bringing its range of solutions for the pharmaceutical sector to CPHI, held in Frankfurt from 28 - 30th October.

The company will be demonstrating the value to visitors of its fully automated and comprehensive monitoring system, testo Saveris 1 – and visitors can pre-book their slot. Combining sensors and software, backed by industry-leading technical service, the system delivers reliable and precise monitoring of key metrics, including temperature and humidity.

With its intuitive modular design and a range of hardware options to choose from, testo Saveris 1 can easily be integrated into existing infrastructures and configured to suit specific requirements across the pharmaceutical supply chain; from production and cleanroom, via logistics, to end-user environments such as pharmacies and hospitals.

Visitors to the Testo booth (Hall 4.1 Booth D47) will be able to see the testo Saveris 1 in action, through an interactive demonstration table designed to replicate a typical application. This will be supported by video case studies of successful customer projects, covering critical industry areas such as laboratories and warehouses.

“Companies across the pharmaceutical and life sciences supply chain want assurance for traceability and compliance – and testo Saveris 1 can deliver it,” said Youssef Khattabi, team leader subject matter experts – Pharma for Testo Saveris. “By combining high-precision measuring technology, intuitively operated software and comprehensive service, we work closely with customers to find the optimum system.”

Testo Saveris 1 uses digital and analogue probes to measure critical values, which are stored on in-built data loggers and transmitted to the system base via communication modules. Thanks to Testo’s Ultra Range radio technology, signals can travel long distances and pass through solid objects such as walls.

The hub analyses the data received and will trigger an alarm if limit parameters are breached. Alerts can be sent to designated personnel via email, SMS or decentralised alarms using htttp signals, such as alarm lights, Teams messages or relays. Equally, a complete system overview is available in real-time via web or app.

This is backed by Testo’s technical support, on hand to solve any issues quickly, efficiently and in line with regulations.

“We look forward to meeting CPHI attendees in Hall 4.1 and showcase how testo Saveris 1 takes the guesswork out of monitoring and compliance,” added Youssef.