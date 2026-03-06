Testo Saveris to highlight value of environmental monitoring at LogiPharma

Instrumentation and environmental monitoring solutions specialist is returning to LogiPharma in April to highlight how digital environmental monitoring can help the pharmaceutical industry make its supply chains more resilient, compliant and data-driven.

Expand Testo Saveris

The company’s stand will demonstrate how to harness temperature and humidity data to drive actionable insights, from removing blind spots to enabling real-time control.

Having made its debut as an event sponsor in 2025, Testo Saveris sees the value of LogiPharma as a place to build partnerships. “The companies we spoke to last year were excited to learn how we integrate sensors, software and services to be a “All in one” partner for environmental monitoring,” said Dr. Fábio A. S. Leite - subject matter expert pharma, Testo Saveris.

“We’re delighted to be back at LogiPharma’s new venue in Vienna to build on these conversations and provide tangible evidence of what’s possible through robust environmental monitoring.”

Testo Saveris will be showcasing examples of best practice from real customer projects in cold storage, ambient warehouses and transport. Through these case studies, visitors to LogiPharma can see how automated environmental monitoring reduces manual checks, documentation effort and deviation risk in pharma logistics.

The company’s systems are designed to support GxP and 21 CFR Part 11 requirements, including audit-ready reporting and data integrity by design. As such, the results have helped customers to avoid excursions and maintain data integrity, all while providing a scalable future proof solution.

“We are trusted by leading pharma and biotech companies for environmental monitoring across multiple sites, enabling a standardised, global monitoring platform that can support network-wide harmonisation and faster rollouts,” said Leite.

“We welcome delegates to bring their specific challenges to stand 117 to discuss directly with our pharma specialists.”