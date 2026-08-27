Testo Saveris to showcase at CPHI Milan

At CPHI 2026 (6-8th October in Milan), Testo Saveris will demonstrate how individual measurement values can be used to derive reliable information for quality, compliance, and safe processes.

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Two solutions will take center stage at Stand H53 in Hall 9: stand-alone data loggers for flexible measurement and documentation tasks, as well as testo Saveris 1. With this validatable monitoring system, critical environmental parameters can be monitored continuously and automatically. Applications range from laboratories to production and storage to temperature-controlled processes.

However, it’s not just about collecting data, but about recording, evaluating, and storing it securely and in a traceable manner. testo Saveris 1 supports compliance with regulatory requirements, such as GxP, 21 CFR Part 11, and EU GMP Annex 11 through features including intelligent alarm management, audit trails, and data redundancy. Electronic Records and Electronic Signatures (ERES) are another important element in ensuring compliant and traceable data management.

At the same time, Testo is focusing on the pharmaceutical supply chain at CPHI. Global and increasingly complex supply chains result in a multitude of measurement points and data sources. A connected approach can help consolidate relevant temperature, humidity, and other environmental parameters, detect deviations more quickly, and enable informed decision-making.

“We see ourselves as more than just a provider of measurement technology. Our calibration, validation, environmental mapping, and support services complement our sensors and software to provide a comprehensive solution,” explains Youssef Khattabi, group lead and subject matter expert for Pharma at Testo Saveris. “Visitors to CPHI can learn exactly what this means at our stand.”