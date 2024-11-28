The APPG for Packaging welcomes Chris Bloore MP, as its new chair

The All-Party Parliamentary Group for packaging welcomes Chris Bloore, MP for Redditch as its new Chairperson.

× Expand APPG

Chris’s Redditch constituency is home to DS Smith’s newly launched Global Packaging Innovation and R&D Centre and also home to Alupro’s HQ. Subsequent to his successful election, Chris recently visited the DS Smith Centre and reported positively on it locally.

Bloore said: "I am delighted to help serve such an essential business sector that every day helps bring products to our door step. The All-Party Parliamentary Group plays a key role in bringing the industry and our UK legislators together in the service of our common goals, namely prosperity and effectiveness in the emerging circular economy."

The Packaging Federation provides the secretariat for the APPG and Chris himself – first elected to Parliament in July this year - also has business experience as the CEO of an international trade association in the services sector.

Dick Searle, The Packaging Federation CEO, said: "we are delighted to have secured Chris’s talents and services for the coming term. Every UK region has thousands of packaging businesses that depend on strong and creative leadership across the sector. With Chris’s help our newly constituted APPG will hope to inspire, inform and protect UK packaging plc for decades to come."

The Packaging Federation is now seeking MPs from all parties to join the APPG Group. MPs who join this APPG are usually those with packaging producers in their constituencies, employing many constituents, and bringing wealth to the regions.

Searle said: "we ask our packaging companies in all UK regions to ask their local MPs to take part in the APPG’s work. Our meetings are informative and lively, and by attending, MPs will be better briefed to contribute to debates and meetings on packaging, waste and the wider environment. We look forward to welcoming our new APPG membership intake for 2025!"