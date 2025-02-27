The economical way to a security label

HERMA has switched its 63S adhesive from single-layer technology to the multi-layer technology.

× Expand HERMA

Thanks to the multi-layer technology, the new adhesive with the designation 63Spc has a high internal strength (cohesion). This practically eliminates the possibility of adhesive bleeding during processing, e.g. die-cutting, and therefore ensures a particularly high level of process reliability. Despite this, label printers and users do not have to make any trade-offs with regard to the high initial adhesion and extremely high final adhesion.

"Here too, multi-layer technology allows us to perfectly satisfy two seemingly contradictory requirements," said Dr. Stefan Kissling, head of adhesive development and special coatings at HERMA.

63Spc is characterised by such a high final adhesion that seal labels on which it is used cannot be removed even from lacquered pharmaceutical packaging and many other polar and non-polar surfaces, such as paper, cardboard and even plastics and steel, without being destroyed or leaving visible residue on the surface.

Sophisticated and expensive special materials such as self-destroying foils, holograms, cellophane sleeves or even completely new folding box designs can thus be avoided. For several years, tamper evidence and anti-manipulation markers, for example, have been stipulated for prescription medicines by the EU directive 2011/62/EU.

However, owing to its versatile, universal usability, 63Spc is an optimal alternative not only in the pharmaceutical sector. It can generally also be used wherever originality, security and control labels play a key role. To enable this, the multi-layer adhesive 63Spc is highly resistant to water, hot air and various solvents. It is also very resistant to ageing.

Available in combination with many label materials

Especially the use of seal labels to provide tamper evidence is advantageous for many reasons: The presence of labels on packaging is generally accepted on the market. And they barely change the familiar appearance of the existing packaging. With medicinal products, for example, folding boxes and folding box systems that have already been validated can continue to be used without problem. The dispensing and application process for conventional labels is also technically uncomplicated. The adhesive 63Spc is available in combination with a variety of paper and foil materials. On request, special label materials such as paper with security features can also be used.