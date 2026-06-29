The Hosokawa Micron Group to present 360-degree service portfolio

The Hosokawa Micron Group will be presenting its 360-degree service portfolio for powder and bulk material processing at Powtech TechnoPharm 2026, taking place from 29th September to 1st October at the Nuremberg Exhibition Centre, Hall 7a, Stand 530.

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Headquartered in Osaka, Japan, the Group brings together several engineering companies specialising in the processing of powders and bulk materials. Customers thus benefit from the provider’s high level of turnkey expertise in complete systems. Whether in the food, chemical, pharmaceutical, recycling, minerals or metals sectors – the Group offers complete turnkey systems for a wide range of industries.

Machinery on display for various applications

At Powtech, visitors to the stand will be able to see a range of machinery solutions. On display will be the Picoline laboratory mill, which Hosokawa has developed for scale-up from the laboratory to production, enhanced with containment solutions to protect process personnel from toxic products.

Also on display is a mini model of the MS-75 compactor, which can be used, amongst other things, in the chemical industry for lignin and fertiliser production; in the minerals and metallurgical industries for briquetting and compacting sponge iron, coal, metal dust, limestone or talc; and in the food industry for compacting protein concentrate.

The Vitomix batch mixer rounds off the range of machinery solutions on display. The low- and mid-shear ribbon screw mixer has a throughput up to eight times higher than conventional screw mixers due to its extremely short cycle times.

Solutions for the processing of rubber, fibres, ceramics, glass and recovered carbon black

In addition to the machines on display, visitors can also find out about efficient solutions for rubber grinding and fibre processing, bespoke processes for the ultra-fine grinding and classification of ceramics and glass, and processing systems for recovered carbon black.

The Hosokawa Micron Group’s trade fair presence is rounded off by a series of webinars in the run-up to the event, covering the topics of compaction, powder and bulk material handling, and laboratory solutions.

Concentrated expertise from four companies

The exhibition presence highlights the diverse expertise of the Hosokawa Micron Group. The Group’s international experts work hand in hand on their projects. All process steps are integrated and supplied from a single source. This ensures smooth process flows with a high level of efficiency.

“With our turnkey solutions, our customers receive perfectly coordinated technologies, a single point of contact from planning through to service, and maximum process reliability. This saves them time, reduces interface risks and enables them to benefit from the highest levels of efficiency, quality and futureproofing,” says Markus Eggenmüller, vice president sales powder & particle processing at Hosokawa Alpine.

With their in-depth understanding of processes and technologies, the companies develop systems that combine the highest product quality, energy efficiency and operational reliability, and support customers from laboratory-scale plants right through to large-scale industrial plants – from planning through to commissioning and beyond.