The Pistoia Alliance launches Women in STEM leadership programme

A pilot programme has been launched to help women in science, technology, engineering & maths (STEM) progress to leadership positions within their respected industry.

The Women in STEM leadership pilot programme was launched by not-for-profit the Pistoia Alliance. It’s aimed at organisations that want to develop leadership and mentoring skills and promote diversity in the life sciences work environment.

The pilot programme will bring together over 40 participants across 12 countries and features major life sciences companies, including AstraZeneca, GSK, Biogen, Sanofi and others.

“While many companies may have their own DE&I programs, the true value of the Pistoia Alliance is that it’s a collaborative space where best practices and ideas can be shared cross-company and globally,” said Anca Ciobanu, programme lead. “Interest in this programme is significant and early pilot feedback has been overwhelmingly positive and really shows that companies are committed to change. We are excited to open up the waitlist for the next stage of the programme, and encourage people from all backgrounds to get involved, including our tech company members.”

Women are thought to make up over half (53%) of the world’s STEM bachelor’s and master’s graduates. However, despite this they still only account for around 30% of the world’s researchers. It’s also thought that women are more likely to leave the STEM career pipeline than men, leading to a wider gap at senior levels. With only 16% of managers and 3% of CEOs being women, the Pistoia Alliance has focused its pilot scheme on leadership roles.

The pilot programme will look at the reasons behind these statistics. It will include four groups of 10, with each group having a maximum of two men, allowing male participants to experience what it’s like to be part of a minority group.

The programme will include weekly training sessions that will focus on things that could potentially be holding people back in their careers. This will include areas such as:

How to develop an inclusive workplace culture with more opportunities and support for women in science and technology roles.

How to be clearer and more confident when communicating at the senior leadership level.

Networking opportunities both internally and externally.

“I have recently moved to a more senior position in my organisation from a local team manager to global head of department. I am excited to be participating in a program that will allow me to build wider networks, learn about senior leadership from others in the field, and increase my confidence in my role,” comments pilot participant Nicola Oxby, director, GSK Medicines Research Centre. “I’m leading the inclusion and diversity activities for my department, and think this program will help me better support women in science at my own organisation.”

The pilot programme will end in June 2022 and the Pistoia Alliance will look at how it can use its learning from the programme going forward.