The transformational approach to measure the impact of field medical affairs

Trinity Life Sciences recommends a transformational approach to measure the impact of Field Medical Affairs in its new white paper titled Measuring the Impact of Field Medical Affairs.

Medical Affairs is now firmly established as one of the three foundational pillars in life sciences companies, alongside R&D and Commercial. Despite its pivotal role, Field Medical Affairs has faced ongoing challenges in demonstrating value due to the qualitative and non-promotional nature of the role. The paper suggests that organisations have traditionally approached measurement akin to a sales mentality by using quantitative, activity-based metrics. By taking this approach, organisations have often missed the mark in effectively translating the impact of Field Medical Affairs.

Trinity recommends rethinking key performance indicators (KPIs) and impact measurement models and proposes a strategic shift from tracking and measuring “inputs” like activity metrics to “outputs” such as patient outcomes. The paper suggests prioritising HCP perceptions and patient outcomes over quantitative activity metrics with the goal of improving clinical practice and standards of care. Trinity advises that this shift requires rigorous planning and outlines a comprehensive approach with four critical steps to maximize the impact of this change.

“There is an impetus among leadership to understand the return on investment and overarching impact that Field Medical Affairs has on the organisational goal and mission,” said Khalil Ahmed, managing director, medical affairs at Trinity Life Sciences. “The most effective way to demonstrate value is to choose KPIs that drive HCP perception, improve quality of care and clinical practice and have a positive impact on patients’ lives.”

The white paper reports that for Field Medical Affairs to effectively execute on performance measures, companies must establish a strong foundation with clearly defined key medical objectives, and leverage insights and analytics in a strategic manner to uncover change in HCP perception, behaviour and ultimately patient care.

“We keep a strong pulse on industry trends and best practices, and we’re seeing many examples of leaders innovating and thinking about demonstrating impact for their Field Medical Affairs teams,” said Sarah Odeh, vice president, medical affairs at TGaS Advisors, a Division of Trinity Life Sciences. “We’re excited to support our clients through this transformation and help them build a best-in-class Field Medical Affairs program.”

Trinity’s white paper concludes that a “one-size-fits-all” approach for performance and impact measurement is not effective. A comprehensive, customised model that integrates diverse qualitative and quantitative methods and is aligned with the asset's lifecycle stage is essential to effectively demonstrate the value and impact of Field Medical Affairs activities.