Thermal fluid expert launches high flash point cleaning fluid

Thermal fluid specialist, Global Heat Transfer, has launched a new cleaning and flushing fluid — Globaltherm C1 HF. The fluid, which is available to purchase directly from Global Heat Transfer, offers one of the highest fluid flash points in the industry. The resilient blend of additives also makes it one of the most durable and trouble-free cleaning and flushing fluids on the market.

Like the original C1 fluid, Globaltherm C1 HF helps to rid heat transfer systems of potentially harmful contaminants, such as oxidised residual fluids, carbon deposits, loose debris, water and volatile light ends. It effectively displaces and flushes out waste, leaving behind a cleaner and safer system that is ready to be filled with a new charge of heat transfer fluid. C1 HF can also be used in commissioning brand new systems too, by removing any harmful debris left from the manufacturing of the system and pipework.

Global Heat Transfer wanted to add a high flashpoint cleaning and flushing fluid to its range because, despite being non-invasive, it is impossible to remove 100 per cent of the cleaning fluid when draining. This means that, when filling the system with new heat transfer fluid, the flashpoint will be reduced instantly because of the lower flashpoint of the cleaning fluid. Now, manufacturers can use C1 HF to ensure that the flashpoint of the newly filled system remains the same.

“Starting with a clean system means a safer system environment, maximum service life from the new fluid and lower maintenance costs,” explained Dave Dyer, technical sales engineer at Global Heat Transfer. “Our new cleaning and flushing fluid, which has all of the benefits of the original Globaltherm C1, but with a higher flash point, means that manufacturers can be confident that their system is ready for new fluid without affecting the flash point of the newly filled system.”