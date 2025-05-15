Thermo Fisher Scientific introduces automated plasmid DNA purification kit

Thermo Fisher Scientific has introduced the Applied Biosystems MagMAX Pro HT NoSpin Plasmid MiniPrep Kit to address the critical need for rapid and automated plasmid DNA isolation, enabling scientists to conduct small-scale experiments quickly and affordably.

Purifying plasmid DNA, essential for researching therapeutics for diseases such as infectious diseases, cancers, and monogenic disorders, can now be done more efficiently.

Exceptional for workflows requiring high-quality plasmid DNA, the MagMAX Pro HT NoSpin Kit is one of the fastest plasmid purification kits available. From just 1 millilitre of fresh sample culture, this innovative approach allows for 96 minipreps to be completed in under 35 minutes, including initial set-up, on a Thermo Scientific KingFisher instrument. The kit also integrates effortlessly on high-throughput systems ensuring scalability from benchtop to large scale operations.

As the demand for plasmid-based research grows, the transition from research to applied studies is becoming more seamless, no longer hindered by bottlenecks in plasmid DNA isolation. The new MagMAX Pro HT NoSpin Kit completely eliminates manual and time-consuming steps such as initial cell pelleting and offline lysis requiring repetitive centrifugation or filtration.

What’s more, the MagMAX Pro HT NoSpin Kit uses novel magnetic bead technology and ecofriendly purification chemistry, minimising reagent waste and costs, making advanced research accessible to more laboratories.

“Laboratories of all sizes are seeking solutions that expedite the pace of research and remove bottlenecks and inefficiencies that impede the development of future therapeutics,” said Kevin Lowitz, vice president, sample preparation, Thermo Fisher Scientific. “By automating the plasmid purification process and requiring only a small amount of overnight culture, we enable scientists to conduct numerous experiments efficiently. This allows them to save valuable time and resources, seamlessly scale up their projects, and advance research more rapidly."

For labs requiring larger volumes of plasmid DNA, Thermo Fisher offers the Thermo Scientific KingFisher PlasmidPro Maxi Processor. PlasmidPro automates the purification process from culture to plasmid DNA, requiring no centrifugation steps or manual intervention. This can streamline lab workflows and reduce researchers’ hands-on time. It can produce transfection-grade, high-purity plasmid DNA, with over 80% in the supercoiled form, from 150 milliliters of liquid bacterial culture in only 75 minutes, improving lab efficiency. PlasmidPro is now commercially available globally.