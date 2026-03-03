Thermo Fisher Scientific introduces electronic pipette

Thermo Fisher Scientific introduced the Fluid Ease Pro ClipTip electronic pipette which includes the first large, high-resolution pipette touchscreen on the market, as well as "intelligent power management and advanced programming capabilities" to support confident, reproducible pipetting across routine and demanding laboratory workflows.

The Fluid Ease Pro ClipTip is combined with the Thermo Scientific ClipTip attachment, which ensures tips are secured through a consistent, reliable seal between pipette and tip. This helps to ensure stable volume delivery from dispense to dispense by releasing only through intentional ejection. Combined, the Fluid Ease Pro ClipTip offers one of the widest speed selections available, giving users precise control over pipetting behavior across applications, liquid types and workflow demands. The touchscreen-enabled approach also transforms setup and protocol execution into a clear, visual experience, reducing complexity, shortening training time, and supporting confident operation for both new and experienced users. Its ergonomic design helps reduce strain during extended use throughout the workday, supporting both routine and high-throughput applications.

Fluid Ease Pro pipettes also unify operations across users and global laboratory networks with an interface that supports five language options and up to five user profiles. It also features a structured interface, shared preset protocols, custom calibration options help align performance to specific liquids or laboratory conditions and more. Teams can align on workflows and achieve consistent results between regions and sites, supporting scalable laboratory operations worldwide.

“Labs are facing increasing research demands, emphasising the importance of small, but necessary procedures like pipetting,” said Karolina Pranckevičiūtė, Thermo Fisher global product manager. “The new Fluid Ease Pro ClipTip is designed to help not only enhance the pipetting process but to help create reproducible results across research teams all at a faster speed.”