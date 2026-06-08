Thermo Fisher Scientific introduces Invitrogen E-Gel Power Snap Lite System

Thermo Fisher Scientific has launched the Invitrogen E-Gel Power Snap Lite Electrophoresis System, a compact, all-in-one solution designed for routine nucleic acid verification workflows.

Expand Thermo Fisher Scientific

The ready-to-use system brings gel electrophoresis and imaging together in a single platform, allowing researchers to verify nucleic acid samples without gel casting, buffer preparation or separate imaging equipment. With a simple load, run and analyse workflow, the Power Snap Lite system helps laboratories reduce hands-on time and improve consistency.

“Labs need faster, simpler ways to handle routine workflows without sacrificing reliability,” said Anjali Shah, senior director and general manager, PCR, molecular biology, Thermo Fisher Scientific. “With Power Snap Lite, we’ve combined key steps into one easy-to-use system so researchers can move from sample to result more efficiently.”

The E-Gel Power Snap Lite system enables efficient nucleic acid analysis, including: