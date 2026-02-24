Thermo Fisher Scientific introduces Sequential Protein/DNA/RNA Extraction Kit

Thermo Fisher Scientific introduces the Thermo Scientific Sequential Protein/DNA/RNA Extraction Kit, a sample preparation solution designed to enable the sequential extraction of protein, DNA and RNA from a single sample.

× Expand Thermo Fisher Scientific

By allowing researchers to generate genomic and proteomic data from the same biological material, the kit helps address a common challenge in cancer and disease research, where samples are often limited and difficult to replace. As a result, researchers can more directly compare results from small or precious samples.

The kit is intended to support research workflows that seek to better understand the biological mechanisms underlying disease by connecting genetic variation, gene expression, and protein-level activity. Purified protein is suitable for downstream mass spectrometry analysis, while extracted DNA and RNA are compatible with next-generation sequencing applications, enabling more direct comparison of molecular data generated from the same sample.

As research increasingly relies on small biopsies, rare cell populations, and other precious samples, the Sequential Protein/DNA/RNA Extraction Kit is designed to help researchers make more effective use of limited material while maintaining consistency across downstream analyses.

“What I really loved about the Sequential Protein/DNA/RNA Extraction Kit is how the magnetic bead workflow let me easily recover proteins, RNA, and DNA in solution without any centrifugation, automate the entire process if I wanted to, and use the purified material immediately for downstream applications.” said Dr. Osamu Ohara, head of the Department of Applied Genomics, Biophysics and Clinical-omics, Kazusa DNA Research Institute, Japan.

The kit is an ideal choice for researchers studying cancer and disease biology, where understanding how genetic variation, gene expression, and protein activity interact is critical to advancing scientific insight. These studies often rely on small or precious cell and tissue samples, such as biopsies or rare cell populations, making it challenging to perform multiple molecular analyses from a single specimen. By enabling protein, DNA and RNA, and protein analysis from the same sample, the Sequential Protein/DNA/RNA Extraction Kit is designed to support research efforts that seek to connect molecular signals across biological layers while making efficient use of limited material.

“In cancer and disease research, samples often come from patients through procedures that can be difficult or invasive, and researchers may only have one opportunity to learn from them,” said Malin Karlsson, senior director, general manager, CEP & Beads, Life Sciences Solutions Group, Thermo Fisher Scientific. “Being able to analyze protein, DNA and RNA from the same sample allows scientists to make the most of that material and better connect molecular changes, without having to choose one type of analysis over another.”