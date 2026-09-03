Thermo Fisher Scientific launches Multiskan Ease Absorbance Microplate Reader

Thermo Fisher Scientific has announced the launch of the Thermo Scientific Multiskan Ease Absorbance Microplate Reader, designed to support protein quantification, enzyme-linked immunosorbent assays (ELISAs), cell viability studies, microbial growth monitoring and other routine laboratory applications with simplified operation and dependable performance.

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Laboratories performing absorbance-based analysis are under increasing pressure to generate reliable data while managing constrained budgets, shared instrumentation resources and evolving workforce demands. The Multiskan Ease was developed specifically for laboratories seeking a dedicated absorbance solution that delivers the capabilities required for common biological assays in a streamlined, easy-to-use platform.

"Many laboratories are looking for technologies that align more closely with their day-to-day workflow requirements," said Trent Colville, senior director and general manager, Protein Detection and Quantification, Thermo Fisher Scientific. "The Multiskan Ease was developed to provide the performance researchers need for routine biological analysis in a platform that is easy to adopt, straightforward to operate and designed to support laboratory productivity."

The Multiskan Ease supports a range of applications, including protein quantification, enzyme-linked immunosorbent assays (ELISAs), cell viability studies, enzyme activity analysis, endotoxin testing and microbial growth monitoring. The system extends Thermo Fisher's microplate reader portfolio with a solution tailored for academic, biotechnology, pharmaceutical and quality control laboratories focused on routine absorbance measurements.