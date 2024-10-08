Thermo Fisher showcases expanded biopharma services at CPHI Milan

Key Highlights:

Thermo Fisher Scientific will showcase its latest innovations enabling the molecule-to-medicine journey and host a series of sessions that feature industry developments during CPHI Milan 2024, Oct. 8-10, in Milan, Italy. Leaders and experts from the company will be present to discuss how Thermo Fisher is supporting biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies across indications, modalities, sizes and stages of the drug development journey, demonstrating the company’s global momentum.

“Thermo Fisher is transforming drug development and manufacturing processes to support customers as they move critical programs forward to tackle global health challenges with speed, quality and efficiency,” said Michael Shafer, executive vice president and president, biopharma services, Thermo Fisher Scientific. “We connect the steps between discovery and delivery – from early testing and analytical support to clinical research design to trial conduct, clinical supply chain management, manufacturing and commercial scale-up – and we strive to ensure a seamless transition, mitigate risks and accelerate innovation at every stage.”

Bringing together research and manufacturing processes

To help speed and simplify the complex journey of drug discovery and development, the company is launching Accelerator Drug Development, Thermo Fisher’s 360° Contract Development and Manufacturing Organisation (CDMO) and Contract Research Organisation (CRO) drug development solutions. Accelerator Drug Development is transforming the pharmaceutical value chain for emerging biotechs and large pharmaceutical companies by providing a customisable suite of manufacturing, clinical research and clinical supply chain services, including small molecule, biologics and cell and gene therapies, supporting customers at every stage from pre-clinical to commercialisation.

Expanding pharma services capabilities

To help accelerate pre-clinical oral drug development, Thermo Fisher expanded sites in Cincinnati, Ohio, and Bend, Ore., to enable research and development, manufacturing and testing of oral solid dose drug formulations.

This year, the company also has invested in expanding its global clinical trial network, including a new GMP-certified ultra-cold facility in Bleiswijk, Netherlands, innovative label printing solutions and seamless packaging integration in Basel, Switzerland, and expanded clinical trial logistics solutions in Buenos Aires, Argentina. The company opened an Innovation Lab in Center Valley, Pa., to serve as a coworking lab space to create, test and validate forward-thinking services and innovative solutions that address common pain points across clinical trials.

Thermo Fisher continues to support the ongoing shift to patient-centric drug delivery methods and is collaborating with Stevanato Group to help streamline the production of the on-body delivery system Vertiva. This partnership can help enable a better patient experience and expanded treatment options as an off-the-shelf product for pre-filled sterile injectables. In Monza, Italy, Thermo Fisher is using next-generation technologies, such as augmented reality and virtual reality, in its new Training Center and Aseptic Academy to provide employees with hands-on experience to drive innovation in steriles manufacturing.

Broadening global laboratory services for clinical research

To serve pharma and biotech customers with advanced laboratory services and leading-edge instrumentation across all phases of pharmaceutical development, Thermo Fisher’s PPD clinical research business is expanding its global laboratory services with a new bioanalytical lab in GoCo Health Innovation City in Gothenburg, Sweden, to help accelerate health innovation.

Driving more sustainable clinical research services

DHL Express and the PPD clinical research business of Thermo Fisher have joined forces to drive more sustainable clinical research services. The business will use DHL Express’ GoGreen Plus service and invest in sustainable aviation fuel to reduce emissions from air transportation. The collaboration enables the business, and by extension, its customers, to reduce greenhouse gas emissions associated with global clinical research air shipping logistics by up to 80%.

CPHI Milan expert live sessions

On Oct. 8 and 9, Thermo Fisher’s experts will participate in several sessions, including:

Navigating Shifts in CDMO-Pharma Relations: Trends and Implications, Faye Boeckman, senior director, market development, pharma services, Oct. 8.

Fireside Chat: Navigating Outsourcing Partnerships for Start-Ups, Kelly Howard, vice president, commercial operations, viral vector services global and advanced therapies, pharma services, Oct. 8.

Optimising ADC Processes: Advanced Strategies with High-Quality Bioreagents, Dom Price, senior manager, technical sales, production chemicals and services - EMEA, bioproduction, Oct. 8.

Development and Validation of Automated Rapid Protocols to Ensure Mycoplasma-Free Biologics, Benjamin Ziehr, manager, cell lab, clinical research, Oct. 8.