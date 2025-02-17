Tillotts Pharma celebrates 15 years as part of the Japanese Zeria Group

Tillotts Pharma ("Tillotts") marks its 15th anniversary as a member of the Japanese Zeria Group, celebrating a period of growth and collaboration together.

× Expand Tillotts Pharma

The milestone was commemorated in December 2024 with Tillotts’ CEO, Thomas A. Tóth von Kiskér, and members of the leadership team visiting Zeria. During this occasion, Mr. Sachiaki Ibe, chairman of the board of directors and CEO of Zeria Pharmaceutical Co, presented Mr. Tóth a symbolic piece of Japanese art featuring Mount Fuji as a gift to honour Zeria’s appreciation for Tillotts’ accomplishments since the acquisition.

Over the past 15 years, Tillotts has consistently achieved strong double-digit growth and broadened its portfolio while leveraging the trust and support of the Zeria Group. Tillotts’ remarkable success and progress is largely due to the dedication of its employees, who constantly strive to unlock the full potential of both in-house developments and in-licensed products and technologies. This commitment has also led to Tillotts in-licensing the product Dificlir for the treatment of Clostridioides difficile infection (CDI) in 2020, a potentially life-threatening disease. An effective and rapid integration of Dificlir enabled the company to quadruple its revenue since its in-licensing.

Mr. Sachiaki Ibe, chairman and CEO of Zeria Pharmaceutical said: "Tillotts has shown extraordinary performance over these 15 years, and I sincerely appreciate the significant contributions made to the Zeria Group. Our partnership has been strengthened over the years and has positively influenced the future trajectory of both Tillotts and Zeria. I extend my sincere gratitude to the entire Tillotts team for their dedication and look forward to continued growth for both Zeria and Tillotts through our collaborative efforts"

Thomas A. Tóth, CEO of Tillotts Pharma, said: "The long-standing partnership with Zeria fills us with great pride and gratitude for the mutual trust we have built over the years. Tillotts has evolved from a key player in IBD to a strong specialty pharma company, establishing ourselves as a leader in gastroenterology and infectious diseases. Our successes have allowed us to broaden our network of affiliates across Europe, with ambitions to grow beyond the continent in the near future. I am immensely grateful to our employees for their passion and hard work in pursuing our goal of reaching even more patients and improving their lives."