Timegate launch spectrometer for real time and online monitoring

Timegate Instrument Ltd. released the third-generation instrument PicoRaman M3, which implements the patented Timegated Raman technology with real fluorescence rejection.

The spectrometer offers fast and continuous, real-time, and online measurements as well as highly specific chemical information and non-destructive analysis.

Timegate has eliminated the complicacy of spectrometer use and developed PicoRaman M3 as user-friendly, compact, and portable design. The instrument allows easy and autoclavable integration with process environment and is free from sample preparation resulting in rapid set-up time. In addition, the PicoRaman M3 enables about 10 to 40 times faster measurements than the previous Timegated Raman instrument generations.

Timegate offers the entire solution for spectroscopic analyses by providing also the ProbePro product family, a variety of different probe optics for in-situ, real-time analysis.

The PicoRaman M3 spectrometer broadens the application areas of Raman spectroscopy in various fields of science and process industries, including the biopharmaceutical industry to monitor bioprocess and calculate nutrients.

“We have now finished three years of research and development and launching our new, third generation instrument, PicoRaman M3. The main idea was to produce a time-gated Raman spectrometer for industrial use, as our previous generation models have been designed for laboratory analyses. Now we have the technology which can see chemical changes in real-time. This third-generation technology PicoRaman M3 is robust and developed for industrial environments while maintaining high performance”, explains Mari Tenhunen, the CEO of Timegate Instruments.