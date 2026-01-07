Title21 Health Solutions acquires MyCellHub

Title21 Health Solutions, a provider of enterprise quality management systems and cell and gene therapy orchestration platforms, has announced the acquisition of MyCellHub and its advanced manufacturing execution system (MES) platform.

Through the acquisition of MyCellHub, Title21 strengthens its position to serve as the data bridge connecting entities across the advanced therapies ecosystem, driving data sharing and transparency, accelerating research and therapy development, and bringing hope to patients and families through the medicine of tomorrow. Adding a MES platform to its solution portfolio, Title21 is now in a unique position to become a single-source provider for standard of care (hematopoietic cell transplant), advanced biotherapy manufacturing, integrated analytics, and quality management systems.

The MES technology is specifically designed to meet the stringent requirements of the healthcare, biotech, and cell therapy sectors by delivering real-time production monitoring, digital batch record management, and embedded quality management within manufacturing operations.

“This strategic addition to our expanding product portfolio, positions Title21 as the leader in arm-to-arm workflow, documentation, and compliance solutions for the developers, manufacturers, and clinical providers of life saving biotherapies. It also expands our geographic coverage in North America and Australia to include Europe. We welcome the Belgium based MyCellHub team to Title21 and look forward to adding them to our committed group of professionals advancing Healthcare IT in this important industry” said Tony Pare, CEO of Title21.

Jacques Parlongue , CEO of MyCellHub, said: “We founded MyCellHub on the belief that GMP operations should be digital, efficient, and error-resistant. Title21 shares this vision. Their long history of innovation and commitment to patient safety aligns closely with our values and mission. As part of Title21, we will accelerate improvements, benefit from additional resources, and expand the tools available to support life-science organisations.”

The newly acquired MES will expand Title21’s solution portfolio, which includes Quality Management Systems (QMS), cell and gene therapy orchestration platforms, and advanced analytics offerings – all designed to meet the unique needs of providers of advanced therapy medicinal products (ATMPs).

With this acquisition, Title21 strengthens its decades-long position as an innovator in the life sciences space, providing best-in-class solutions that help organisations reduce risk, increase operational efficiency, and bring life-saving therapies to market faster.