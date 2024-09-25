Tiziana Life Sciences Secures $4M Grant for Alzheimer’s Disease Study

× Expand Tiziana Life Sciences Tiziana Life Sciences secures $4M funding

Tiziana Life Sciences (Tiziana) will receive a $4 million grant from the National Institutes of Health (NIH), the National Institute of Aging. The grant was awarded to Dr Howard Weiner, the Principal Investigator at the Brigham and Women’s Hospital. This setting will be the key research site for the company’s study of nasal anti-CD3 to treat Alzheimer’s Disease (AD).

The grant will fund the study over the next several years to advance preclinical and hopefully clinical studies of intranasal anti-CD3 as a potential treatment for AD.

Weiner commented, “Alzheimer’s disease is the most common form of dementia, affecting more than 6 million people in the United States alone. Despite extensive research, effective treatments remain limited, and the need for innovative therapeutic approaches is urgent.”

With the grant, Tiziana can continue its ongoing research efforts, especially advancing preclinical studies and preparing for clinical trials. These efforts will particularly focus on the potential of anti-CD3 to modulate immune system activity, reduce neuroinflammation, and overall slow down the progression of AD.

Ivor Elrifi, CEO of Tiziana Life Sciences said, “We are thrilled to be able to progress our pipeline with this prestigious NIH grant, which underscores the potential of our anti-CD3 therapy to address a critical unmet need in Alzheimer’s disease. This funding will enable us to expand our research and move one step closer to developing a new therapeutic option for patients and families impacted by this debilitating condition. At Tiziana, we remain committed to advancing science that could improve the quality of life for patients through ground-breaking immunotherapies.”

Tiziana is aiming to initiate first-in-human clinical trials in AD patients using its treatment in the coming months. This is an important step towards regulatory approval and commercialisation.