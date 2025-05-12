Tjoapack launches innovative customer dashboard to drive pharma supply chain collaboration

Tjoapack, a global contract packaging organisation, has announced the launch of its Customer Collaboration Dashboard, an innovative digital platform designed to streamline collaboration between Tjoapack and its clients.

× Expand Tjoapack

The new tool enhances efficiency and transparency in artwork management, file exchange, workflow creation, and order management, reinforcing Tjoapack’s commitment to providing seamless, customer-centric solutions.

The launch also marks an expanded partnership with Veratrak, a leading provider of SaaS solutions purpose-built for the life sciences industry. Veratrak works with 200+ partners over 6 continents providing innovative software solutions designed to improve transparency, efficiency, and security across the pharmaceutical supply chain.

The firms first began working together in 2018, using Veratrak’s supply chain management platform to provide a secure way to track critical supply chain activities. Since then, new functionality has been introduced, including real-time order tracking, custom filtering options for targeted order insights, and inventory overview visibility.

The collaboration has already yielded measurable improvements in operational efficiency and transparency by automating routine tasks such as order processing and invoicing, reducing manual workload and human error, whilst offering live access to critical data,, allowing for informed decision-making and proactive responses to supply chain dynamics.

In an industry where speed, accuracy, and regulatory compliance are paramount, Tjoapack’s Customer Collaboration Dashboard is a game-changer. The platform enables clients to interact with Tjoapack in real time, eliminating inefficiencies often associated with traditional communication channels.

By integrating this collaborative digital tool, Tjoapack strengthens its role as a strategic partner, helping pharmaceutical companies reduce time-to-market, enhance compliance, and improve operational efficiency.

“Clients are already experiencing significant improvements, with early adopters reporting increased platform usage and more streamlined workflows. By leveraging this technology, we are setting a new standard for transparency and operational excellence in pharma supply chains,” said Roel Winter, Supply Chain Manager at Tjoapack.

“We are excited to continue working with Veratrak to drive further digital transformation.”

Jason Lacombe, CEO at Veratrak commented: “We’re always striving to build solutions that enable a more transparent and collaborative supply chain. We look forward to continuing our strong partnership with Tjoapack, fostering further growth and delivering impactful solutions together ”.

The ongoing partnership showcases Tjoapack’s drive to deliver customer service excellence using the latest supply chain technology. Key platform collaboration features include:

Real-Time Order Tracking – Customers can seamlessly submit purchase orders and will have 24/7 access to the latest order status, with updates refreshed overnight.

– Customers can seamlessly submit purchase orders and will have 24/7 access to the latest order status, with updates refreshed overnight. Enhanced Inventory Management –Starting this month, clients will be able to access a comprehensive overview of bulk and finished goods inventory.

Workflow Creation : Customizable workflows allow clients to streamline project management and ensure alignment across stakeholders.

: Customizable workflows allow clients to streamline project management and ensure alignment across stakeholders. Artwork Management: Clients can upload, review, and approve packaging artwork digitally, ensuring compliance with regulatory standards while reducing approval cycles.

Secure File Sharing (File Vault) – A GxP-compliant, encrypted platform for document exchange, reducing reliance on email and manual processes.

– A GxP-compliant, encrypted platform for document exchange, reducing reliance on email and manual processes. Future AI and API Integrations – Plans are in place to implement AI-driven analytics and seamless API connections for further automation and efficiency.

For further information visit - www.tjoapack.com or email solutions@tjoapack.com