Total Clean Air appointed European partner for Tomi

UK-BASED cleanroom engineering company Total Clean Air (TCA), a UKAS ISO 17025-accredited cleanroom constructor, has been appointed European partner for US-based decontamination technology firm TOMI Environmental Solutions.

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SteraMist ionised Hydrogen Peroxide (iHP) technology delivers rapid bio-decontamination for cleanrooms, isolators and other controlled environments, helping organisations maintain sterile manufacturing and laboratory conditions.

The partnership brings together TOMI’s decontamination technology with Total Clean Air’s expertise in cleanroom design, construction and validation, enabling organisations to implement integrated contamination control solutions within regulated environments.

The agreement will see the Somerset-headquartered business deliver TOMI’s SteraMist bio-decontamination technology across the UK and European Union. SteraMist ionised Hydrogen Peroxide (iHP) technology provides rapid bio-decontamination for cleanrooms, isolators and other controlled environments, helping organisations maintain sterile manufacturing and laboratory conditions.

The partnership builds on TCA’s continued growth in the controlled environments sector. Founded in 2018, the company has designed and delivered more than 200 cleanrooms across the UK and internationally, supporting organisations operating in highly regulated industries. The partnership builds on TCA’s continued growth in the controlled environments sector, with the business increasing turnover by 30% year-on-year over the past 12 months. The agreement strengthens Total Clean Air’s position as a growing UK engineering business serving regulated industries across Europe.

Demand for advanced contamination control technologies is increasing across the life sciences sector. Markets including infection control, bioburden testing and sterility testing are all experiencing strong growth, driven by tighter regulatory requirements and increased infection control measures across pharmaceutical, hospital and laboratory environments. The UK sterility testing market alone is forecast to grow at around 14% CAGR through to 2035.

Total Clean Air will become TOMI’s Preferred Partner for the UK and the European Union, supporting organisations across pharmaceutical manufacturing, biotechnology, medical devices, defence, space and specialist laboratory environments.

The move also comes as pharmaceutical manufacturers respond to updated EU GMP Annex 1 regulations, which place greater emphasis on contamination control strategies and validated decontamination processes in sterile manufacturing environments.

Phillip Godden, chief executive officer of Total Clean Air, added: “We are proud to represent TOMI as their Preferred European Partner. SteraMist iHP is a highly effective decontamination solution for the pharmaceutical and life sciences industries. By combining our service infrastructure with TOMI’s technology, we can deliver a turnkey solution that supports GMP Annex 1 compliance and addresses some of the most demanding decontamination challenges.”

TCA will act as the primary point of contact for customers across these markets, supplying equipment, services and consumables from its headquarters in Street, Somerset. A new demonstration and trial programme will allow organisations to evaluate the SteraMist technology through hands-on testing, with systems able to be rapidly deployed to customer sites across Europe.

The agreement strengthens TOMI’s presence in Europe while expanding Total Clean Air’s bio-decontamination capabilities across the region’s rapidly growing life sciences manufacturing sector.

“We are pleased to appoint Total Clean Air as our Preferred European Partner,” said Elissa J. (E.J.) Shane, chief operating officer of TOMI. “Their deep technical proficiency in controlled environments perfectly complements the speed and efficacy of our innovative SteraMist iHP technology. Together, we are setting a new benchmark for automated and mobile decontamination across the European life sciences sector, providing customers with unparalleled local support and validated results.”