Total Clean Air launches Rent a Cleanroom

Total Clean Air (TCA), the Somerset-based cleanroom and contamination control specialist, has launched Rent a Cleanroom.

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The new proposition makes compliant cleanroom facilities more accessible to start-ups and organisations needing rapid deployment solutions. Rental solutions are available from just £595 per month, with flexible agreements from as little as three months.

Developed to support businesses that need speed, flexibility and affordability, Rent a Cleanroom provides access to validated cleanroom facilities without the significant upfront investment and lengthy implementation timescales traditionally associated with cleanroom projects.

The proposition has been created to help start-ups, innovators, growing manufacturers and project teams access compliant cleanroom capacity quickly and cost-effectively.

Every rental is backed by Total Clean Air's accredited engineering and validation expertise and includes delivery, installation, commissioning, ISO 14644 validation, ongoing servicing and maintenance, providing customers with a fully supported solution from day one.

Phillip Godden, CEO of Total Clean Air, said: “Rent a Cleanroom has been developed to make compliant cleanroom facilities more accessible. By combining flexibility, speed and affordability with the expertise of Total Clean Air, we're helping organisations access the environments they need without the significant upfront investment traditionally associated with cleanroom projects.

“It's a practical solution for businesses looking to innovate, grow or respond quickly to changing operational requirements without compromising compliance or quality.”

Available options include inflatable cleanrooms, modular cleanroom systems and larger portable controlled environments, allowing organisations to select a solution that matches their operational requirements, project timescales and budget.

Unlike traditional cleanroom projects, which can involve significant capital expenditure and complex procurement processes, Rent a Cleanroom enables organisations to access compliant, controlled environments quickly and convert infrastructure investment into a predictable operational cost.

Depending on the system selected, rental cleanrooms can be operational within days or weeks. For organisations facing tight project deadlines, rental cleanrooms can provide a significantly faster route to compliance than traditional procurement and construction programmes. Airelab inflatable cleanrooms can typically be deployed within days of agreement, while larger modular solutions can be delivered, commissioned and validated within two to four weeks.

The launch comes as organisations across life sciences, pharmaceuticals, healthcare, advanced manufacturing, research and technology sectors are seeking greater flexibility in accessing specialist environments while maintaining compliance and operational performance.

Demand for modular cleanroom solutions continues to rise as organisations seek faster and more flexible routes to compliance. Market analysts forecast the global cleanroom technology market to reach approximately $10.8 billion by 2030, driven by increasing demand across pharmaceuticals, life sciences, healthcare and advanced manufacturing sectors.

One customer in the advanced manufacturing sector recently used Rent a Cleanroom to maintain production during planned maintenance work, avoiding disruption while ensuring continued access to a compliant cleanroom environment.

The rental model also offers customers flexibility throughout the rental period, enabling the cleanroom options to be upgraded, expanded or adapted as operational requirements evolve.

Customers can choose to extend their rental agreement, upgrade to a different cleanroom system, return the unit at the end of the term, or purchase the unit outright through a hire purchase arrangement.

Flexible rental agreements are available from as little as three months, enabling organisations to access compliant cleanroom facilities without significant upfront capital investment or long-term infrastructure commitments.

The launch forms part of Total Clean Air's wider growth strategy and reflects the company's commitment to helping organisations solve complex challenges through smarter, quicker and safer controlled environment solutions.