Touchlight announces appointed Interim CEO

Touchlight announces that Karen Fallen is stepping down as CEO and that the Board of Directors has appointed Will Downie as interim chief executive officer.

Karen Fallen has served as chief executive officer of Touchlight since November 2020, having successfully achieved

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approval of the world’s first GMP-license for the company’s synthetic DNA facility in London. Touchlight thanks Karen for her leadership, guidance and significant contribution to the establishment of the organisation’s CDMO business during her tenure and wishes her every success for the future.

Jonny Ohlson, executive chair and founder said: “I am very pleased to welcome Will Downie as Touchlight’s Interim CEO. He brings a wealth of CDMO experience to the company which will help us to grow and deliver on our promise of bringing new cell and gene therapy products to market for patients”.

Will Downie brings more than 30 years of experience across the pharmaceutical and life sciences industries, including extensive leadership in pharmaceutical services and CDMO businesses. Most recently, he was CEO of Argenta, a specialist CRO and CDMO serving the animal health sector. Prior to Argenta, he was Chief Executive Officer of Vectura Group plc in the inhaled drug development space and previously spent a decade as Chief Commercial Officer at Catalent. Earlier in his career, he held senior commercial and leadership roles with GE Healthcare, Sanofi and Merck.

Will brings valuable continuity to the company, having already worked closely with Touchlight as an adviser and Board member since January 2025. His significant commercial leadership experience, coupled with his track record as a two-time CEO, will help the company to further develop its scale and growth within the cell and gene therapy market.

Will Downie said: “Having had the opportunity to get to know Touchlight and many of its people over the last 18 months, I am delighted to take on the role of Interim CEO. Touchlight has outstanding science, technology and expertise, and I am looking forward to working closely with the team as we partner with our clients to solve their most complex advanced therapy challenges.”

Touchlight provides its customers with a range of cell-free DNA technologies for genetic medicines. The company manufactures high-purity, cell-free DNA using its proprietary dbDNA technology, providing solutions from research use through to GMP manufacturing.