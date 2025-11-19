TrakCel introduces CGT Gateway

TrakCel, a provider of integrated cell and gene therapy (CGT) orchestration solutions, has launched CGT Gateway to help Health Care Providers (HCPs) ease the management of cell and gene therapy products with a Single Sign-On (SSO) process, and access to a dashboard with all the information they need in one place.

× Expand Shutterstock Andrii Yalanskyi

At any one time, healthcare professionals (HCPs) need to manage multiple portals for ordering and administering CGT products. This often leads to portal fatigue, with staff needing periodic training and separate login details for each system to access critical information about each therapy.

CGT Gateway has been designed to simplify the management of multiple portals for ordering and administering therapies. CGT Gateway will include OCELLOS, TrakCel’s own CGT orchestration platform, and other third-party solutions are also available to HCPs.

With more approvals of CGTs for the treatment of autoimmune diseases expected, there is an increase in demand for these portals to be extended to community clinics. This will require expanded access and the ability to track patients across multiple stakeholders and organisations. CGT Gateway will enable cross-network communication and facilitate the quick onboarding of new users.

Dr Akshay Peer, chief product officer, TrakCel said: “Our vision is to become the central hub for all CGT commercial portals, reducing the burden on HCPs, and setting new standards for the industry.

“CGT Gateway will evolve into a hub that includes all product-related information required by HCPs to provide better care for patients and easy access to critical information needed. This is a positive step towards harmonising the fragmented technology landscape, and it represents our commitment to transforming the way CGTs are managed in the supply chain.”

The CGT Gateway offers user-centric functionality and robust security features. TrakCel works closely with its Industry Advancement Boards (IAB) to ensure that the portal continues to evolve and meet the needs of healthcare professionals (HCPs), supply chain stakeholders, and drug manufacturers.

Explaining their frustrations with having to use multiple portals at their treatment centre, Robb Richards, corporate director at Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania (UPenn), said: “To date, each commercial product manufacturer has invested in a different, proprietary computer application/portal or even multiple portals to facilitate patient enrollment, manufacturing dates, and shipping expectations. This was identified as a major area of concern by clinical and manufacturing stakeholders.

“As more products are approved, the sheer number of unique IT platforms and variety of communication pathways will eventually overwhelm clinical site staff, and can be extremely expensive for each manufacturer to support. This will limit access to therapies at the site level and could impact patient safety from all angles.”

TrakCel’s orchestration platform, OCELLOS is a regulatory-compliant solution for both clinical trial and commercial settings, a secure, cloud-based portal with a user-friendly interface. It has more than 3,700 portal users globally, with over 1,500 patients enrolled since 2022, and 350+ site deployments worldwide, and is used to support the therapy journey from clinical trial through to the patients receiving treatment.