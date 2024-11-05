Transgene and ProBioGen to advance individualised cancer vaccines

Key Highlights:

Transgene and ProBioGen announced that the companies have entered into a license agreement for ProBioGen’s AGE1.CR.pIX suspension cell line.

This partnership aims to add value by combining ProBioGen’s specific production technology with the manufacturing capabilities of Transgene’s individualised cancer vaccine program and its myvac platform.

ProBioGen’s AGE1.CR.pIX suspension cell line showcases innovation and reliability in bioprocessing with a proven track record and is currently in use for multiple late-stage clinical trials.

× Expand ProBioGen ProBioGen AGE1.CR.pIX

Transgene, a biotech company that designs and develops virus-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, and ProBioGen, a CDMO in biologics, vaccines and viral vectors, announce that the companies have entered into a license agreement for ProBioGen’s AGE1.CR.pIX suspension cell line. This partnership aims to add value by combining ProBioGen’s specific production technology with the manufacturing capabilities of Transgene’s individualised cancer vaccine program and its myvac platform.

ProBioGen’s AGE1.CR.pIX suspension cell line showcases innovation and reliability in bioprocessing with a proven track record and is currently in use for multiple late-stage clinical trials. Renowned for its high yield and scalability, this platform enables efficient industrial manufacturing processes, translating into cost-effectiveness and increased productivity in manufacturing. Additionally, the AGE1.CR.pIX cell line offers robust growth and excellent genetic stability to ensure consistent and reliable production.

“We are delighted to embark on this collaborative journey with ProBioGen,” said Dr. Alessandro Riva, CEO of Transgene. “The AGE1.CR.pIX suspension cell line represents a significant addition to further expand the manufacturing processes for our individualised cancer vaccines while we work towards providing patients with tailored patient-specific therapies against cancer on a larger scale.”

The partnership between Transgene and ProBioGen underscores a shared commitment to advancing the field of individualised medicine and to support manufacturing scalability and optimisation.

“We are thrilled to partner with Transgene in advancing the frontier of personalised cancer vaccines,” said Dr. Volker Sandig, CSO of ProBioGen. “Our collaboration holds immense potential to impact the personalised vaccine space and to offer new treatments and hope to cancer patients.”