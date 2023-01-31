Trelleborg at Pharmapack 2023: Combination products for life sciences

Trelleborg Healthcare & Medical will showcase its extensive expertise in the development and manufacture of engineered polymer solutions for customers in the medical and pharmaceutical industries at Pharmapack 2023 at Paris Expo, Porte de Versailles, France, on February 1 and 2.

Key highlights:

Trelleborg will highlight its portfolio for medical devices and pharmaceutical components.

Trelleborg will also feature its combination products - where a medical device incorporates APIs - ideal for production of skin patches for pain relief or anti-inflammatory implants.

- where a medical device incorporates APIs - ideal for production of skin patches for pain relief or anti-inflammatory implants. Combination products are applied or implanted directly to an affected site and offer numerous advantages over oral administration, injection or infusion.

Visitors to the stand will experience how Trelleborg can help customers meet the stringent requirements and global standards of the healthcare and medical industry with safe and durable solutions. From the initial idea to the deliverable product and beyond, Trelleborg partners with customers to guide them through the development process, providing support in specification of materials including application-specific hoses, liquid silicone rubber (LSR) or thermoplastic injection mouldings, and the production of parts using multicomponent processes.

Florance Veronelli, segment manager Healthcare & Medical Europe, says: "Trelleborg offers full expertise in material selection, product design and manufacturing capabilities for components or subassemblies for medical devices. At Pharmapack we will demonstrate how we partner with customers to develop vital technologies from the very beginning.

"Trelleborg Healthcare & Medical invests heavily in research and development, operating eight competence centres worldwide, including one in Stuttgart, Germany, and one in Stein am Rhein, Switzerland. At our Rapid Development Center in Delano, Minnesota, US, we use innovative technologies to support the product development of medical and pharmaceutical components, and to produce and test multiple design iterations within a very short period of time to expedite market readiness."

Among the products featured at this year's Pharmapack are multi-lumen LSR tubing for a variety of critical applications including pacemakers and urological implants. Trelleborg's proprietary GeoTrans extrusion process enables creation of an even greater variety of tubing geometries during extrusion, allowing for a wide range of customer-specific designs.

GeoTrans also allows for the silicone tubes to change cross-section during extrusion to eliminate moulding, connector assembling or secondary bonding steps, providing a strong, hygienic design. These attributes reduce risks, the amount of work involved in assembly and downstream processes, and lowers costs, while significantly improving the usability of medical products.

Also featured are combination products, where a medical device incorporates an Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API). Becoming increasingly important in medical treatment, combination products are applied or implanted directly to an affected site and offer numerous advantages over oral administration, injection or infusion. Benefits include the ability to provide very precise dosing and the reduction of side effects outside an affected site.

The process is ideal for production of skin patches for pain relief or anti-inflammatory implants for the treatment of conditions including eye diseases. Trelleborg will present several examples of such implants and showcase its expertise in the complete development, manufacture and assembly process of drug delivery components, including a silicone matrix in combination with one or more APIs.

Trelleborg Healthcare & Medical also offers some sophisticated micromoulding capabilities, overmoulding LSR or plastic over another substrate, such as metal or electronic components. This technique can reduce the overall size of the assembled part and eliminate the need to combine multiple small components together in a secondary process. Multicomponent moulding can extend design options, giving medical device developers the opportunity to go beyond function.