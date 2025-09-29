Trelleborg expands European manufacturing for life science customers

Trelleborg Medical Solutions announces the opening of a new 43,055 square feet/4,000 square meters of manufacturing space in Hal-Far, Malta, helping medical device and life science customers bring innovations to market faster with in-region production.

× Expand Trelleborg Medical Solutions

Daniel Diffenderfer, business unit president for Trelleborg Medical Solutions Europe, said: “We’ll partner with major medical device and biopharmaceutical processing customers to bring products to market faster, with greater reliability and the confidence of in-region manufacturing to reduce supply chain risk. This facility will be a hub for innovation, reducing lead times and strengthening supply chains across Europe and beyond.”

The site includes two new clean rooms and will produce braided hose and silicone extrusions for biopharmaceutical applications. It is Trelleborg’s second biopharmaceutical-processing-focused manufacturing space alongside its BioPharma Center of Excellence in Northborough, Massachusetts, US.

Trelleborg has a long-standing presence in Malta going back to 1961 and continues to anchor itself as a pillar in Maltese manufacturing, developing skills and creating new jobs, with its workforce expected to increase by around 100 employees to meet the new business demands.

Trelleborg is known for supplying original equipment manufacturers and biopharmaceutical processing companies with a broad range of products and capabilities for single- and multi-use biopharmaceutical applications. The company’s portfolio ranges from its highly reliable and proven silicone BioPharmaPro solutions and hose to custom silicone and rubber-moulded parts, O-Rings, seals, bearings and composite products, all customisable into ready-to-use solutions.