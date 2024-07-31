Trelleborg Medical Solutions expands its testing capabilities

Trelleborg Medical Solutions announces the opening of its new 490 square feet/46 square meters laboratory space for analytical testing to support the development of sustained-release and drug-elution technologies.

Trelleborg Medical Solutions created the laboratory space to deliver part of its strategic goal to be a total solution provider for pharmaceutical original equipment manufacturers.

Don Bonitati, Americas segment director, Trelleborg Medical Solutions, said: “We are equipped to support customers that need to transfer an existing test method or develop a new one. Not every pharmaceutical company has the capacity or experience to perform its own product release testing. We recognise that each product is unique, so we’ve established methods that fit a product's specific characteristics, ensuring accurate and reliable results while maintaining cost-effectiveness.

“Be it early-stage development, clinical production, manufacturable scalability or market product support, our analytical team can help. We can assist with anything from study design and method development to the execution of tests that provide meaningful data to advance implantable drug delivery systems and combination devices.”

At the laboratory in Tustin, California, experts conduct material characterisation and oversee products to development. To ensure commercial performance, they use Current Good Manufacturing Practice (cGMP) requirements. Finally, scientists analyse active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) which are the substances responsible for the therapeutic action of the drug, excipient polymers and other materials.