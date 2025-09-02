TRIMTECH Therapeutics establishes Scientific Advisory Board

TRIMTECH Therapeutics, a biotech company creating novel, small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade protein aggregates, to combat neurodegenerative diseases, has announced the formation of its Scientific Advisory Board (SAB).

× Expand insta_photos Shutterstock Board meeting concept.

Globally recognised leaders within the protein degradation and technology development fields, Professor Alessio Ciulli FRS FRSE FRSC and Dr Adam Gilbert, have been appointed as chair and member of the SAB, respectively. The newly formed SAB will support development of TRIMTECH’s targeted protein degradation (TPD) TRIMTAC and TRIMGLUE platform, and progression of its small molecule therapeutic pipeline for neurodegenerative and inflammatory disorders.

Prof. Alessio Ciulli is chair of Chemical and Structural Biology and founder and director of the world-leading Centre for Targeted Protein Degradation (CeTPD) at the University of Dundee. His scientific achievements and pioneering contributions to the field of targeting protein-protein interactions and TPD have been recognised through numerous prestigious awards, including national and international science prizes, Innovation and Knowledge Exchange awards, major research grants, and fellowships, including his recent election as a Fellow of the Royal Society, the UK’s national scientific academy. Prof. Ciulli has authored numerous high-impact publications, co-founded biotech ventures, including Amphista Therapeutics, and established high-profile partnerships with the pharmaceutical industry. As Chair of TRIMTECH’s SAB, Prof. Ciulli’s extensive experience in developing established and novel TPD mechanisms will support the advancement of the Company’s degrader platform, discovery screening technologies, and progression of its target portfolio in neurology and inflammation.

Dr Adam Gilbert has over 30 years of experience in pharma, including his previous position as executive director and external accelerator lead, and executive director of Design and Synthesis Sciences, at Pfizer. He is currently a scientific advisor to Axiom Therapeutics, PhoreMost and Gero.AI. At Pfizer he created opportunities for strategic partnerships and business development deals, as well as gaining deep medicinal chemistry experience, with a focus on the development of protein degraders. Dr Gilbert is also a co-inventor of LITFULO (Ritlecitinib), recently approved to treat Alopecia Areata, and his group helped deliver ABRYSVO (RSVPreF), a preventative Respiratory Syncytial Virus vaccine, and COMIRNATY (BNT162b2), an mRNA COVID-19 vaccine. Dr Gilbert’s focus as a member of TRIMTECH’s SAB will be to advise on the development and applications of the Company’s TRIMTAC and TRIMGLUE platform and the development of its degrader portfolio.

Dr Nicola Thompson, CEO, TRIMTECH Therapeutics, said: “Establishing a Scientific Advisory Board is a pivotal step for us as a young company, and we’re absolutely delighted to have Alessio and Adam, both globally recognised experts in the development of targeted protein degraders, join the company as advisors. Both will be instrumental in driving the development of our degrader platform and small molecule portfolio. Over 55 million people globally are affected by diseases such as Alzheimer’s, and millions more battling other neurodegenerative disorders. There is a clear and urgent need for novel, cost-effective disease-modifying treatments that can reach these broad patient populations, and we are proud to be working toward addressing this.”