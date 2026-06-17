Tthe hidden cost of downtime in pharma

Tom Fripp, founder and director of AddParts discusses the hidden cost of downtime in pharma and why lost production is only part of the problem.

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The assumption that production is secure is usually built on what is going right, rather than what could go wrong. On paper, when validation states are secure, preventative maintenance schedules are logged and facilities are stocked with critical spares, it is easy to assume a manufacturing facility is fully covered. The transition from being covered to being exposed often happens without warning. Parts fail and production stops but downtime on a line is only part of the problem. In a good manufacturing practice (GMP) environment, every minute of lost production contributes to a larger commercial problem.

The traditional formula for calculating the cost of a production disruption relies on the stoppage duration multiplied by hourly output value but it is fundamentally incomplete. The more severe damage lies in the systemic disruptions that ripple through a facility after production is restarted. Protecting against this requires a deliberate transition from reactive emergency fixes to a planned readiness model.

By establishing production continuity through a virtual storeroom of parts built upon a secure digital thread, operations leaders can turn spare parts risk into site readiness. Transforming critical components into controlled digital assets ensures that risk stops running the show, giving site leaders clearer control over the data, engineering knowledge and decisions that protect overall site performance.

When parts fail, production stops, but that is only the beginning

Traditional setups relying on physical inventory and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) lead times can leave sites highly exposed because blind spots across lines, equipment and supply routes often remain completely invisible until a breakdown occurs. While stocked spares create the feeling of reassurance, they don’t always cover the key vulnerabilities that actually trigger prolonged stoppages.

When a line goes down under a conventional model, it often triggers a chain reaction of hidden vulnerabilities across the wider operation, including:

Compromised production schedules: A disruption of even a few days rarely stays isolated to a single batch. It creates an operational drag that ripples into subsequent campaigns, forcing future runs to operate on reduced timescales.

Escalating overhead expenses: To honour production commitments, facilities may be forced to run lines at maximum capacity, incurring unbudgeted overtime expenses.

Cascading equipment risks: Catching up frequently means teams have to compress planned maintenance windows on other machinery, quietly increasing the likelihood of the next failure.

Acute reputational damage: For specialised operations, such as vaccine manufacturing or advanced therapeutics, supply chain disruption directly threatens patient care, transforming a mechanical fault into a more severe commercial liability.

Uncovering quality, compliance and regulatory risks

In a regulated manufacturing environment, a sudden line stoppage can quickly spiral into a quality event that challenges the validation state of the entire process. A sudden halt mid-production usually triggers an extensive investigation, including formal root-cause analysis and re-validation protocols. If the failure causes thermal or physical damage to a system during a live run, entire batches of high-value product may have to be rejected entirely, placing an additional strain on quality assurance and compliance teams.

Under a traditional production approach, a prolonged supplier delay can also often lead to teams implementing temporary internal workarounds to keep production moving. While these workarounds may offer short-term relief, they introduce unquantified risks into a validated manufacturing environment, masking the underlying vulnerability until the workaround itself fails.

Some site leaders are now turning to AI predictive maintenance models, often viewing data analytics as a silver bullet for downtime risk. While these forecasting tools are valuable, no data model can account for every failure, meaning data alone cannot eliminate site exposure. Predictive warnings are also only as useful as the recovery options available. If a model provides a short warning window for a component that carries a lengthy OEM lead time, the prediction hasn’t actually averted a crisis, it has simply scheduled it.

Turning spare parts risk into site readiness

The traditional industry strategy of increasing physical stockholding has some fundamental flaws. Working capital is routinely frozen on warehouse shelves and tied up in spare components that may sit idle for years, deteriorating or becoming obsolete before they are ever required. When an unpredicted failure occurs on an item missing from the shelf, the site becomes dependent on OEM timelines, where multi-week or multi-month lead times leave the operation exposed. For sites running legacy equipment that the OEM no longer supports, external lead times cease to exist, leaving the operation exposed to a total shutdown with no official supply route remaining.

A facility’s long-term production readiness also depends on the capacity of its teams to execute strategic, proactive optimisations. A reactive manufacturing culture can mean that highly-skilled engineering and maintenance teams are forced into the role of emergency responders. This can mean that preventative maintenance is left behind as the focus moves toward tactical, short-term fixes.

Operational friction like this is precisely where a digital-first continuity strategy can provide a comprehensive solution to site readiness. This approach transforms production-critical spare parts into controlled digital assets that can be accessed, manufactured and deployed faster when operational continuity is at risk. This structural shift moves the entire facility away from reactive recovery, reducing the impact of downtime and helping reclaim lost engineering capital.

The systemic advantages of proactive production continuity strategies

By transitioning from high-volume physical inventory and OEM sourcing to a model of controlled digital assets and on-demand manufacturing, site leaders can stabilise the wider operation, regain control over vulnerable areas and unlock several distinct systemic advantages, including:

Securing production plans and schedules

Technical events that once caused prolonged disruptions can be transformed into controlled, compliant solutions at speed. With asset recovery timelines locked in and entirely predictable, the broader production schedule and the customer promise remain secure.

Mitigating regulatory and compliance risks

A verified digital path to recovery provides a compliant framework for asset deployment with the necessary documentation readily available. This reduces the operational pressure that frequently leads to unstable, unvalidated internal patches or workarounds, helping protect audit readiness.

Bypassing OEM constraints and optimising performance

Instead of spending critical time chasing OEMs or navigating long external lead times, facilities can execute planned, on-demand manufacturing. This turns a traditional supply chain bottleneck into an operational strength.

Institutionalising engineering knowledge

The virtual storeroom permanently documents and protects the undocumented engineering insights and troubleshooting steps of experienced personnel, securing them within a centralized digital archive.

Releasing frozen working capital

Transitioning to planned readiness directly reduces the financial burden of high-volume physical stockholding, freeing up frozen capital without compromising on-site performance or operational continuity.

Shifting to a digital storeroom allows teams to move away from day-to-day tactical crises and focus on the long-term, production resilience that strengthens both the facility's output and its overall profitability.

Achieving more predictable production performance

The real risk to a pharmaceutical facility does not sit within day-to-day operations, but in the gap between planned production and an unpredicted failure. By bridging this gap with a digital production continuity strategy, site leaders can ensure that when a technical event occurs, it remains a managed occurrence rather than a commercial disruption.

The question for forward-thinking operations leaders is no longer how quickly a site can fix a breakdown, but how effectively it can eliminate the exposure before the breakdown ever happens.