U.S. Pharmacopeia to host sessions at 2026 AAPS PharmSci 360

AAPS and the United States Pharmacopeia (USP) have announced a collaboration taking place at the 2026 PharmSci 360, to be held 25-28th October, in New Orleans, Louisiana, at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center.

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This collaboration aims to expand education options for attendees at the event through sessions that provide access to insights on compendial standards presented by USP scientists and USP Expert Volunteers. The AAPS-USP workshop is two-and-a-half days from 26-28th October. USP will also exhibit at booth 2931. Additionally, USP will feature a Special Poster Collection, provide a sponsored boxed lunch during the lunch time session on 27th October, and sponsor the Mentor Breakfast.

At the workshop in the Solution Center, USP will host sessions on a range of scientific and regulatory topics including complex generics, excipient quality, inhalation standards, emerging standards, and novel excipients. Attendees will hear from USP scientific leaders, Expert Committee and Expert Panel members, and industry and academic experts on scientific challenges, evolving standards, and opportunities to support innovation and quality across the pharmaceutical lifecycle.

“This is an innovative program concept and an exciting collaboration between AAPS and USP to enable in-person scientific presentations and discussions during PharmSci 360,” AAPS president-elect Otilia Koo, Ph.D., FAAPS, past chair of USP’s Complex Excipients Expert Committee, and who also serves as a member of the current Excipient Monograph 1 Expert Committee, said. “As an active volunteer for both organizations for many years, I look forward to engaging in many joint drug development and quality discussions throughout the conference.”

"USP and AAPS are aligned in our shared mission to help industry and regulators address evolving challenges in pharmaceutical quality," said Catherine Sheehan, senior director, Growth Programs, Excipients and Foods, USP. "Meaningful solutions require open scientific exchange. This workshop will bring together a range of stakeholder perspectives to foster innovation, strengthen regulatory confidence, and ultimately help increase the availability of quality medicines for the patients who need them."

Click here to register for PharmSci 360.