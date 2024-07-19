UK life sciences can lead the way in global cannabinoid R&D says CRDG report

× Expand Cannabinoid Research and Development Group

Building on success of GW pharmaceuticals, the UK has the potential to become the global leader in pharmaceutical cannabinoid R&D, according to a new report published by the Cannabinoid Research and Development Group (CRDG).

CRDG is a research strategy group co-chaired by former Minister of State for Science and the first UK Minister for Life Sciences George Freeman MP and former Director General of The Association of the British Pharmaceutical Industry (ABPI) Professor Trevor Jones.

‘How to Make the UK the Global Leader in Cannabinoid R&D’ was unveiled on Monday at the Royal Society of Medicine in London and resulted from contributions from leading biotech companies including Ananda Developments, Artelo Biosciences, Curaleaf International, Kingdom Therapeutics, NW Pharmatech, Oxford Cannabinoid Technologies, Phytome Life Sciences and Brains Bioceutical.

It makes the case for a bold new approach that would see the UK strengthen its research capabilities in a promising medical field and unlock new treatments for patients across a range of therapeutic areas of high unmet need including epilepsy, psychosis, pain management, autism, anorexia, anxiety and more.

The CRDG was formed to make the case that the success of GW Pharmaceuticals heralds a whole new class of pharmaceutical discovery which could contain a treasure trove of new medicines for a range of currently crippling conditions.

The report argues that the UK is in a strong position to compete and become the world leader in the research, development and commercialisation of pharmaceutical cannabinoids for a range of conditions. The 2021 acquisition of British firm GW Pharmaceuticals by Jazz Pharmaceuticals for $7.2bn demonstrates the UK’s track record in this field and the opportunity for increased R&D to significantly contribute to the growth of the wider life sciences sector.

The report identifies challenges and barriers for cannabinoid R&D and makes a series of recommendations for government and regulators; the scientific and research community; biotech and pharma investors; and charities and not-for-profit organisations. Most notably, it calls for responsibility for regulating cannabinoid-based medicines to be transferred from the Home Office to the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) and the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA).

Cannabinoid R&D has a wide scope and includes the pharmacological targeting of the human endocannabinoid system (ECS) and the discovery and development of cannabinoid-based compounds for therapeutic purposes. There are several prominent UK biotech companies already leading research in this field.

The report argues that pharmaceutical cannabinoid R&D is in danger of being held back in the UK by inappropriately excessive regulation to detriment of growth and life science investment.

The 10 recommendations made in the report are:

· The government should transfer the licensing authority for scheduled drugs involved in medical R&D from the Home Office to the DHSC, and in particular the MHRA.

· The Home Office should respond to the ACMD’s Barriers to Research report from December 2023, including the implementation of exemptions for companies and universities engaged in cannabinoid R&D in the UK.

· The government should create a medical R&D roadmap for scheduled drugs in the UK over the next decade that includes cannabinoids.

· The government should provide clear guidance that outlines the processes for developing botanical medicines in the UK.

· NICE should continue to engage with up-to-date evidence of CBPMs and update its public-facing communications to reflect this.

· The British Pharmacopoeia and associated regulatory agencies should review monographs for various CBPMs and synthetic cannabinoids.

· The UK’s cannabinoid R&D sector should establish an academic research network across the university research ecosystem to foster industry partnerships and develop best practices.

· The Department for Science, Innovation and Technology (DSIT) should encourage institutional and private investors to engage with the cannabinoid R&D sector.

· The biotech investment community should promote collaboration with the UK cannabinoid R&D sector.

· Charities, not-for- profit organisations and scientific societies to engage and promote cannabinoid R&D efforts.

The detailed recommendations are available in the report, published on the CRDG website.

George Freeman MP, former Minister of State for Science and UK Minister for Life Sciences and CRDG Co-Chair, said: “The UK is a global leader in life sciences. This report makes clear how strengthening and unleashing our cannabinoid R&D capabilities could help grow the pharmaceutical and biotech sectors and help unlock the development of new medicines and treatments for a range of conditions.

"As a Minister I saw firsthand how industry, government and academia can come together to achieve great things. This report recognises that there is no silver bullet and that a comprehensive, joined up approach is necessary – the recommendations it makes reflect that. I look forward to working constructively with the new government to continue championing the life sciences sector the critical role cannabinoid R&D plays within it.”

Professor Trevor Jones, former Director General of The Association of the British Pharmaceutical Industry (APBI) and Co-Chair of CRDG, said: “This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the current landscape and future potential of cannabinoid R&D in the UK. Our findings underscore the sector’s potential to advance life sciences and public health in this country, as well as the associated economic benefits.

"By implementing the recommendations outlined in this report, the UK can solidify its position as a global hub for cannabinoid research. While it will cement the country’s position in life sciences and generate significant economic benefits, the most important beneficiaries will be the patients enjoying a better quality of life.”